Cleveland Browns QB Baker Mayfield breaks his social media silence

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield broke his social media silence on Tuesday.

More than a month after announcing that he was taking a hiatus from social media, Baker Mayfield is back.

Taking to his official Instagram and Twitter accounts on Tuesday afternoon, the Cleveland Browns quarterback celebrated the news that his statue at the University of Oklahoma will be unveiled and dedicated at the Sooners' Spring Game in Norman on April 23.

"Humbled and honored @OU_Athletics & @OU_Football See y’all on 4/23. #BoomerSooner," Mayfield wrote on his verified Twitter account, in what marked his first post since Jan. 23.

Baker Mayfield has returned to social media, it appears pic.twitter.com/iLfEhZDsDz — Ben Axelrod (@BenAxelrod) March 8, 2022

In late January, the 26-year-old signal-caller took to his accounts to announce that he was taking a break from social media in an effort to "do what's best to focus on me, my family and loved ones."

"Getting off all social media for the foreseeable future," Mayfield wrote on his instagram story on Jan. 26. "Gotta do what's best to focus on me, my family and loved ones. Appreciate all the support. Time to get right."

Mayfield's post came two days after he tweeted about his disdain for social media following the AFC divisional round matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills.

"Congrats to all teams moving on… some extremely competitive football was played this weekend. Was entertaining to watch. Would absolutely much rather be playing, but was fun to watch," he wrote. "Nevertheless… social media is toxic. Always kept my circle tight. Time to get back to that. Family and loved ones only."

Nevertheless… social media is toxic. Always kept my circle tight. Time to get back to that. Family and loved ones only. 🤟🏼 — Baker Mayfield (@bakermayfield) January 24, 2022

Mayfield's tweets came after many on social media pointed out that he had liked a tweet from 92.3 The Fan host Dustin Fox that stated that what the Browns currently have at quarterback isn't good enough to keep pace in the AFC.

Interesting the starting QB of a franchise liked this tweet considering he has me blocked. Hope he proves us wrong. https://t.co/VAg1K8eILt — Dustin Fox (@DustinFox37) January 24, 2022

Earlier in January, Mayfield underwent surgery in Los Angeles to repair the torn labrum in his left shoulder that he suffered in the Browns' Week 2 win over the Houston Texans. Despite the 2017 Heisman Trophy winner's disappointing, injury-plagued 2021 season, the Browns have publicly remained committed to Mayfield -- who is entering the final year of his contract -- returning as their starting quarterback for the 2022 campaign.