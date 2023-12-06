Assault charge dismissed against Cleveland Browns DT Perrion Winfrey

An assault charge against Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey has been dismissed.

CLEVELAND — An assault charge that was filed against Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey earlier this year has been dismissed.

Harris County court records show that the charge of assault (family member) was dismissed after the 22-year-old Winfrey completed a pretrial diversion program. The charge was officially dismissed on June 9.

In April, the second-year defensive tackle was arrested and a protection order was issued on behalf of the alleged victim, a woman whom Winfrey had been dating. Under Texas law, she was classified as a "family member" in regard to alleged misdemeanor assault.

Asked about Winfrey's arrest in April, Browns general manager Andrew Berry said: "It’s a pending legal matter, so I won’t comment on the specifics of that, other than to say that Perrion understands what our expectations are for all players, whether they’re on the field or in the building."

Selected out of Oklahoma in the fourth round (No. 108 overall) of the 2022 NFL Draft, Winfrey appeared in 13 games during his rookie season, tallying 22 tackles, one of which came for a loss and a half-sack. The Maywood, Illinois, native was held out of practice due to disciplinary reasons ahead of the Browns' Week 2 loss to the New York Jets, which he was made inactive for.

Despite his up-and-down rookie season, Winfrey flashed plenty of promise and was thought to be a potential key contributor in Cleveland's defensive line rotation in 2023.