Aaron Rodgers to Cleveland? Browns given fifth-best odds to land reigning MVP

The Cleveland Browns have been given the fifth-best odds of landing MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers this offseason.

In what would mark an unprecedented offseason, a two-time reigning NFL MVP could be available. And if Aaron Rodgers does, in fact, hit the market, it appears the Cleveland Browns could be in the mix.

Two days after Rodgers' 2021 season -- which will likely mark a second straight MVP campaign -- came to an end with the Green Bay Packers' loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFL's divisional round, BetOnline released its odds for Rodgers' next team. And while the Browns aren't favored, you don't have to look far to find them, with Cleveland possessing the fifth-best odds of landing the 38-year-old signal-caller.

At +750, the Browns trail the Denver Broncos (+250), Pittsburgh Steelers (+350), Miami Dolphins (+450) and Philadelphia Eagles (+500) in the race for Rodgers' services. BetOnline's full odds are as follows:

Broncos +250

Steelers +350

Dolphins +450

Eagles +550

Browns +750

Raiders +900

Jets +1200

Panthers +1400

Saints +1400

Titans +1400

Giants +1600

Seahawks +1600

Ravens +2000

While Rodgers remains under contract with the Packers for the 2022 season, his departure from Green Bay has been nearly a year in the making. After reportedly requesting a trade from the team that selected him in the first round of the 2005 NFL Draft, Rodgers ultimately came to terms with the Packers on a revised contract that would make it more likely for Green Bay to trade him following the 2021 campaign.