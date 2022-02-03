5 wide receivers for the Cleveland Browns to watch at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine

The Cleveland Browns will get an extended look at several of the top wide receivers in the 2022 class on Thursday.

CLEVELAND — Wide receivers will be among the positions to take the field for workouts at the NFL Scouting Combine on Thursday.

With that in mind, let's take a look at five wideouts the Cleveland Browns could be keeping an eye on in Indianapolis.

Garrett Wilson, Ohio State

In what's considered to be a strong class at the wide receiver position, Garrett Wilson might be the very best. In three seasons at Ohio State, the former 5-star prospect was plenty productive, tallying 70 catches for 1,058 yards and 12 touchdowns in his junior season in 2021.

While he may not possess elite size or speed, Wilson plays bigger and faster than he'll likely test and possesses the versatility to play in the slot or on the outside. It's also worth noting that he has a preexisting relationship with Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield, with the two having both attended Lake Travis High School in Austin, Texas.

Chris Olave, Ohio State

While he wasn't as highly touted of a recruit as Wilson, Chris Olave established himself as one of the most accomplished wide receivers in Ohio State history. After surprising many by returning to school for his senior season, the San Ysidro, California, native left Columbus as the Buckeyes' all-time leader in receiving touchdowns (35), while also ranking third in receptions (176) and fifth in receiving yards (2,711).

Like Wilson, Olave doesn't possess elite size (6-foot-1, 188 pounds), but he more than makes up for it with his route running and big play ability. Perhaps even more so than Wilson, the two-time first-team All-Big Ten selection could add some much-needed verticality to Cleveland's offense.

Drake London, USC

Unlike Wilson and Olave, size isn't a concern for USC's Drake London. At 6-foot-5 and 210 pounds, the multisport standout -- he also played on the Trojans' basketball team -- is arguably the best big target in this year's draft.

In 2021, London put his size advantage to good use, catching 88 balls for 1,084 yards and eight touchdowns in eight games. While he won't work out in Indianapolis as he continues to recover from an ankle fracture that brought his junior season to a premature end, it wouldn't be a surprise to see the 2021 Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year emerge as the top player at his position in this year's draft.

Treylon Burks, Arkansas

Considering his success this past season, many NFL teams will be looking for the "next" Deebo Samuel. And while finding a first-team All-Pro with the ability to line up at both wide receiver and running back is certainly easier said than done, Arkansas' Treylon Burks might fit the mold.

Listed at 6-foot-3 and 225 pounds, Burks possesses elite size. And while he isn't the fastest wide receiver, he makes up for it with a physical running style and strong ball skills, which Arkansas took advantage of by lining him up in the slot, outside and the backfield -- just as the San Francisco 49ers used Samuel this past season.

Jameson Williams, Alabama

As the 2021 college football season came to a close, Alabama's Jameson Williams appeared to emerge as the possible top wide receiver prospect in this year's class. But a torn ACL suffered in the College Football Playoff Championship Game lessened the likelihood of the Crimson Tide speedster.