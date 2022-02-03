5 defensive linemen for the Cleveland Browns to watch at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine

The Cleveland Browns will get an extended look at several of the top defensive linemen in the 2022 class on Saturday.

CLEVELAND — Defensive linemen will be among the positions to take the field for workouts at the NFL Scouting Combine on Thursday.

With that in mind, let's take a look at five defensive linemen the Cleveland Browns could be keeping an eye on in Indianapolis.

George Karlaftis, Purdue

One of the top recruits in Boilermakers history, George Karlaftis lived up to the hype and then some during his time at Purdue. In three seasons, the former 4-star prospect tallied 14 sacks and 29 tackles for a loss -- including 17 during his freshman season in 2019.

Still only 20-years-old, Karlaftis has the size and skill that will likely appeal to the Browns analytics-driven front office. And with Jadeveon Clowney set to hit free agency, Cleveland will certainly be in the market for a pass-rusher to pair with Myles Garrett.

David Ojabo, Michigan

While Aidan Hutchinson has garnered hype as the potential top pick in the draft, his pass-rush partner has generated some buzz of his own. While he's still young and relatively raw as a football player, David Ojabo has shown flashes of being an elite pass-rusher in his own right, as evidenced by the 11 sacks he tallied in 13 games in 2021.

Travon Walker, Georgia

Considered one of the best defenses in college football history, there was no shortage of talent to be found on the Bulldogs' roster last season. That includes former 5-star prospect Travon Walker, who has emerged as one of the top Edge defenders in the 2022 class.

While he profiles as a defensive end at the next level, Walker possesses the size (6-foot-5, 275 pounds) and skills to also line up inside. That could prove especially attractive for Cleveland, which doesn't only have holes at defensive end, but defensive tackle as well.

Devonte Wyatt, Georgia

Speaking of Georgia and defensive tackles, Devonte Wyatt has emerged as arguably the top player at his position in this year's draft. At 6-foot-3 and 315 pounds, the 2021 first-team All-SEC selection possesses plenty of size, as well as the skill to be a three-down player in the Browns' 4-3 scheme.

DeMarvin Leal, Texas A&M