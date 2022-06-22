x
Nfl

2022 Cleveland Browns home opener: Muni Lot and FirstEnergy Stadium rules for game vs. New York Jets

Learn everything you need to know before heading out to the Muni Lot or FirstEnergy Stadium for a Browns game during the 2022-23 NFL season.

CLEVELAND — As the Cleveland Browns return to FirstEnergy Stadium on Sunday for their 2023-23 home opener against the New York Jets, fans are expected to flock to the Lakefront Municipal Lot, better known as the "Muni Lot."

If you are planning on attending a Browns game or tailgating before in the Muni Lot, below is a guide on the Muni Lot and FirstEnergy Stadium's rules for the 2022-23 NFL season. 

Muni Lot

What time does the Muni Lot open prior to each home game? 

  • Regular weekend home games 
    • 5 a.m. 
  • Evening games 
    • Eastern portion: Noon 
    • Western portion: 5 p.m. 

How much does it cost to park in the Muni Lot? 

  • $30

What are the rules and regulations for the Muni Lot? 

  • No open pit fires
  • Propane grills only (no charcoal) 
  • No alcohol 
  • Saving spaces is prohibited 
  • You will be charged for all parking spaces that you occupy 
  • No in/out privileges 
  • All litter must be dispensed in trash containers 
  • Vandalism of any type will not be tolerated 
  • Crossing the Shoreway is prohibited 
  • No private latrines 
  • Lanes must remain clear of activity at all times 

When do roads close ahead of games?

  • Gameday road closures begin two hours before game time and up to 60 minutes after the game

FirstEnergy Stadium

Quickest way to enter the stadium? 

  • Enroll in the free Browns Express Access program, which allows fast entry into FirstEnergy Stadium via touchless, facial-authentication technology. 

What bags can I bring into FirstEnergy Stadium? 

  • Bags that are clear plastic, vinyl, or PVC and do not exceed 12x12x6 
  • One-gallon clear plastic freezer bag 
  • Small clutch bag approximately the size of the hand, with or without a handle or strap. This can be carried separately or within a plastic bag

What bags are not allowed?

  • All backpacks, fanny packs, binocular cases, camera bags, clear backpacks, diaper bags, mesh bags, oversized tote bags, printed patterned plastic bags, purses, seat cushions and tinted plastic bags. 

Can I bring outside food into FirstEnergy Stadium? 

  • Small food items are allowed and can be brought in a gallon-sized clear plastic bag or factory sealed 

Can I bring drinks to FirstEnergy Stadium? 

  • No outside beverages are allowed inside the stadium

Does FirstEnergy Stadium accept cash? 

  • FirstEnergy Stadium is a cashless venue and will only accept major credit cards for payment

A full list of prohibited items for FirstEnergy Stadium can be found HERE.

