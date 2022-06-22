2022 Cleveland Browns home opener: Muni Lot and FirstEnergy Stadium rules for game vs. New York Jets

Learn everything you need to know before heading out to the Muni Lot or FirstEnergy Stadium for a Browns game during the 2022-23 NFL season.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CLEVELAND — As the Cleveland Browns return to FirstEnergy Stadium on Sunday for their 2023-23 home opener against the New York Jets, fans are expected to flock to the Lakefront Municipal Lot, better known as the "Muni Lot."

If you are planning on attending a Browns game or tailgating before in the Muni Lot, below is a guide on the Muni Lot and FirstEnergy Stadium's rules for the 2022-23 NFL season.

Muni Lot

What time does the Muni Lot open prior to each home game?

Regular weekend home games 5 a.m.

Evening games Eastern portion: Noon Western portion: 5 p.m.



How much does it cost to park in the Muni Lot?

$30

What are the rules and regulations for the Muni Lot?

No open pit fires

Propane grills only (no charcoal)

No alcohol

Saving spaces is prohibited

You will be charged for all parking spaces that you occupy

No in/out privileges

All litter must be dispensed in trash containers

Vandalism of any type will not be tolerated

Crossing the Shoreway is prohibited

No private latrines

Lanes must remain clear of activity at all times

When do roads close ahead of games?

Gameday road closures begin two hours before game time and up to 60 minutes after the game

FirstEnergy Stadium

Quickest way to enter the stadium?

Enroll in the free Browns Express Access program, which allows fast entry into FirstEnergy Stadium via touchless, facial-authentication technology.

What bags can I bring into FirstEnergy Stadium?

Bags that are clear plastic, vinyl, or PVC and do not exceed 12x12x6

One-gallon clear plastic freezer bag

Small clutch bag approximately the size of the hand, with or without a handle or strap. This can be carried separately or within a plastic bag

What bags are not allowed?

All backpacks, fanny packs, binocular cases, camera bags, clear backpacks, diaper bags, mesh bags, oversized tote bags, printed patterned plastic bags, purses, seat cushions and tinted plastic bags.

Can I bring outside food into FirstEnergy Stadium?

Small food items are allowed and can be brought in a gallon-sized clear plastic bag or factory sealed

Can I bring drinks to FirstEnergy Stadium?

No outside beverages are allowed inside the stadium

Does FirstEnergy Stadium accept cash?

FirstEnergy Stadium is a cashless venue and will only accept major credit cards for payment