2022 Cleveland Browns home opener: Muni Lot and FirstEnergy Stadium rules for game vs. New York Jets

CLEVELAND — As the Cleveland Browns return to FirstEnergy Stadium on Sunday for their 2023-23 home opener against the New York Jets, fans are expected to flock to the Lakefront Municipal Lot, better known as the "Muni Lot."
If you are planning on attending a Browns game or tailgating before in the Muni Lot, below is a guide on the Muni Lot and FirstEnergy Stadium's rules for the 2022-23 NFL season.
Muni Lot
What time does the Muni Lot open prior to each home game?
- Regular weekend home games
- 5 a.m.
- Evening games
- Eastern portion: Noon
- Western portion: 5 p.m.
How much does it cost to park in the Muni Lot?
- $30
What are the rules and regulations for the Muni Lot?
- No open pit fires
- Propane grills only (no charcoal)
- No alcohol
- Saving spaces is prohibited
- You will be charged for all parking spaces that you occupy
- No in/out privileges
- All litter must be dispensed in trash containers
- Vandalism of any type will not be tolerated
- Crossing the Shoreway is prohibited
- No private latrines
- Lanes must remain clear of activity at all times
When do roads close ahead of games?
- Gameday road closures begin two hours before game time and up to 60 minutes after the game
FirstEnergy Stadium
Quickest way to enter the stadium?
- Enroll in the free Browns Express Access program, which allows fast entry into FirstEnergy Stadium via touchless, facial-authentication technology.
What bags can I bring into FirstEnergy Stadium?
- Bags that are clear plastic, vinyl, or PVC and do not exceed 12x12x6
- One-gallon clear plastic freezer bag
- Small clutch bag approximately the size of the hand, with or without a handle or strap. This can be carried separately or within a plastic bag
What bags are not allowed?
- All backpacks, fanny packs, binocular cases, camera bags, clear backpacks, diaper bags, mesh bags, oversized tote bags, printed patterned plastic bags, purses, seat cushions and tinted plastic bags.
Can I bring outside food into FirstEnergy Stadium?
- Small food items are allowed and can be brought in a gallon-sized clear plastic bag or factory sealed
Can I bring drinks to FirstEnergy Stadium?
- No outside beverages are allowed inside the stadium
Does FirstEnergy Stadium accept cash?
- FirstEnergy Stadium is a cashless venue and will only accept major credit cards for payment
A full list of prohibited items for FirstEnergy Stadium can be found HERE.