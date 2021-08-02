Guide: Pro Football Hall of Fame inducts 2020, 2021 classes in Canton

The Pro Football Hall of Fame will induct its 2020 and 2021 classes in Canton this weekend.

After delaying last year's induction due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the Pro Football Hall of Fame is ready to have "twice the fun in '21."

This weekend, the Pro Football Hall of Fame will hold an unprecedented celebration as it inducts its 2020 and 2021 classes, as well as its special centennial class, into Canton.

What follows is everything you need to know about this weekend's celebration, including a schedule of events, a list of inductees and how to buy tickets.

Thursday, Aug. 5

Building hours: 8 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Retail tent: 12 p.m. - 7 p.m.

HOF Fun Fest/Beer Fest: 12 p.m. - 7 p.m.

AVI Food Court: 12 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 6

Building hours: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Retail tent: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m.

HOF Fun Fest/Beer Fest: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m.

AVI Food Court: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 7

Building hours: 8 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Retail tent: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

HOF Fun Fest/Beer Fest: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m.

AVI Food Court: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m.

2020 Hall of Fame Inductions: 6:30 p.m.

2020 Inductees

Modern Era

Steve Atwater

Isaac Bruce

Steve Hutchinson

Edgerrin James

Troy Polamalu

Centennial Class

Coaches

Bill Cowher

Jimmy Johnson

Contributors

Steve Sabol

Paul Tagliabue

George Young

Senior players

Harold Carmichael

Jimbo Covert

Bobby Dillon

Cliff Harris

Winston Hill

Alex Karras

Donnie Shell

Duke Slater

Mac Speedie

Ed Sprinkle

Sunday, Aug. 8

Building hours: 9 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Retail tent: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

HOF Fun Fest/Beer Fest: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m.

AVI Food Court: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m

2021 Hall of Fame Inductions: 7 p.m.

2021 Inductees

Alan Faneca

Tom Flores

Calvin Johnson

John Lynch

Peyton Manning

Bill Nunn

Drew Pearson

Charles Woodson

Monday, Aug. 9

Building hours: 9 a.m.-8 p.m.

HOF Fun Fest/Beer Fest: 2 p.m.-7 p.m.

AVI Food Court: 12 p.m.-7 p.m.

Concert For Legends: Brad Paisley and Lynard Skynard: 8 p.m.