Guide: Pro Football Hall of Fame inducts 2020, 2021 classes in Canton

CANTON, Ohio — Editor's note: the video in the player above is from a previous story.
After delaying last year's induction due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the Pro Football Hall of Fame is ready to have "twice the fun in '21."
RELATED: More NFL coverage from WKYC
This weekend, the Pro Football Hall of Fame will hold an unprecedented celebration as it inducts its 2020 and 2021 classes, as well as its special centennial class, into Canton.
What follows is everything you need to know about this weekend's celebration, including a schedule of events, a list of inductees and how to buy tickets.
Thursday, Aug. 5
- Building hours: 8 a.m. - 8 p.m.
- Retail tent: 12 p.m. - 7 p.m.
- HOF Fun Fest/Beer Fest: 12 p.m. - 7 p.m.
- AVI Food Court: 12 p.m. - 7 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 6
- Building hours: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.
- Retail tent: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m.
- HOF Fun Fest/Beer Fest: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m.
- AVI Food Court: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 7
- Building hours: 8 a.m. - 8 p.m.
- Retail tent: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
- HOF Fun Fest/Beer Fest: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m.
- AVI Food Court: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m.
- 2020 Hall of Fame Inductions: 6:30 p.m.
2020 Inductees
Modern Era
- Steve Atwater
- Isaac Bruce
- Steve Hutchinson
- Edgerrin James
- Troy Polamalu
Centennial Class
Coaches
- Bill Cowher
- Jimmy Johnson
Contributors
- Steve Sabol
- Paul Tagliabue
- George Young
Senior players
- Harold Carmichael
- Jimbo Covert
- Bobby Dillon
- Cliff Harris
- Winston Hill
- Alex Karras
- Donnie Shell
- Duke Slater
- Mac Speedie
- Ed Sprinkle
Sunday, Aug. 8
- Building hours: 9 a.m. - 8 p.m.
- Retail tent: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.
- HOF Fun Fest/Beer Fest: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m.
- AVI Food Court: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m
- 2021 Hall of Fame Inductions: 7 p.m.
2021 Inductees
- Alan Faneca
- Tom Flores
- Calvin Johnson
- John Lynch
- Peyton Manning
- Bill Nunn
- Drew Pearson
- Charles Woodson
Monday, Aug. 9
- Building hours: 9 a.m.-8 p.m.
- HOF Fun Fest/Beer Fest: 2 p.m.-7 p.m.
- AVI Food Court: 12 p.m.-7 p.m.
- Concert For Legends: Brad Paisley and Lynard Skynard: 8 p.m.