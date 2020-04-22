The 2020 NFL Draft is set to get underway Thursday night in what's become the league's first fully virtual draft, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell will be announcing the first-round picks from his basement and team general managers and employees will all be working from their homes as well.

The league has worked to make sure those being drafted still get their moment in the spotlight. The NFL sent camera equipment and a package of all 32 team caps to 58 top prospects, according to the Washington Post.

It's sure to be a surreal moment in sports history.

What time is the NFL Draft?

The first round of the 2020 NFL draft kicks off Thursday, April 23 at 8 p.m. Eastern. It's expected to go until 11:30 p.m. Eastern on Thursday.

The second and third rounds will take place on Friday, starting at 7 p.m. Eastern.

The last four rounds will happen on Saturday, starting at noon Eastern.

Where can you watch the NFL Draft?

ABC, ESPN and the NFL Network will all be airing live coverage of all seven rounds of the 2020 NFL Draft. ESPN and NFL Network are combining their resources to offer the same presentation on both networks. A number of NFL teams will also be producing their own digital draft specials on their websites and social media channels.

Where can I live stream the NFL Draft?

The draft will be available to stream through the NFL, ABC or ESPN apps, but you'll need a cable or satellite log-in to watch. Another option is to use streaming services like Sling TV or YouTube TV.

What will the draft look like?

With everything being done remotely, this year's draft is sure to be different than past productions.

Commissioner Roger Goodell will be announcing picks from his basement rather than an elaborate stage set-up. After a player is selected, they'll be interviewed by ESPN and then have a "talkback" with Goodell, Tracy Perlman, the NFL’s senior vice president of football communications and marketing told the Washington Post.