NEW ORLEANS — LSU quarterback Joe Burrow has received just about every honor in the book this year, from the AP Player of the Year award to the coveted Heisman Trophy.

This next one, however, will hit closer to home for the 23-year-old.

On Thursday, the Athens City School Board unanimously voted to change the name of Burrow's alma mater stadium at Athens High School in Ohio to "Joe Burrow Stadium."

The vote came as the board recognized their alumnus not only for his historic season at LSU so far -- breaking multiple conference records and leading the Tigers to a shot at the national title -- but for using his platform to help families in Southeast Ohio as well.

"When Joe Burrow was on the national stage giving his speech after receiving the Heisman, he chose not to speak about himself and his success but rather about our community and the challenges we face. Shortly thereafter, over $450,000 was raised for the Athens County Food Pantry," said school board member Sean Parsons in a post.

Parsons' praise was properly placed. On Dec. 14, Burrow stood on the stage of the PlayStation Theater in New York City to accept the Heisman, college football's highest individual honor, and gave a tear-jerking acceptance speech.

“Coming from southeast Ohio it’s a very impoverished area and the poverty rate is almost two times the national average," Burrow said. "There’s so many people there that don’t have a lot and I’m up here for all those kids in Athens and Athens County that go home to not a lot of food on the table, hungry after school. You guys can be up here, too."

Shortly after, a fellow Athens High School alumnus launched a fundraiser for a local food pantry that raised hundreds of thousands of dollars in days. Burrow's Louisiana home, Baton Rouge, followed suit.

More than $50,000 has been raised so far for the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank by generous Tigers fans inspired by Burrow's speech.

As an Athens Bulldog, Burrow led the team to second in the state in 2014 after a 14-0 run to the championship game. He was named Ohio Mr. Football and the Ohio Gatorade Player of the Year, according to school board members.

With the vote, the board will begin the process of officially renaming the stadium ahead of the 2020 season.

