Toledo offensive lineman Mitch Berg set for final game with Rockets

Mitch Berg, a St. John's grad, will play in his final game in the midnight blue and gold when Toledo takes the field in the Boca Raton Bowl against Liberty.

BOCA RATON, Fla. — After six seasons, Toledo football's Mitch Berg will be playing in his final game for the Rockets in the Boca Raton Bowl.

Berg, a St. John's Jesuit grad, was a starter for four seasons but injuries began to take their toll on his body.

He was injured to begin the season and wasn't sure if he'd be able to play again, but after fighting his way back during the regular season, he will now suit up for the final time in the midnight blue and gold.

"Honestly, the biggest part is our sports medicine staff. They've done a great job whenever something's been an issue to get it taken care of right away," said Berg. "They get the ball moving on that so that's been a big help."

Now as he suits up for one final time, Berg has had some time to reflect on his time at the University of Toledo.

"It hit me pretty good at the MAC Championship kind of that the road's coming to an end," said Berg. "We start talking in meetings about the next year and stuff like that, I was always part of the conversation and that's not the case. It's kind of hitting me in this past week, but this is a great experience for one last game so I'm pretty happy about it."

"The people and the memories are definitely what I'll cherish the most from this place."

The Boca Raton Bowl, Berg's final game, will be on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. and can be watched on ESPN.