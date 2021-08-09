Toledo football set for showdown with No. 8 Notre Dame

The Rockets play the Fighting Irish in South Bend on Saturday, Sept. 11 with kickoff set for 2:30 p.m.

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Toledo football is getting set to head to South Bend, Indiana for a showdown with the No. 8 team in the country, Notre Dame.

This is the first-ever meeting between the two programs and the highest-ranked team the Rockets have faced since 2011 against No. 4 Boise State.

Toledo is 9-17 all-time versus teams in the Top 25, with their last win coming against No. 24 Temple in 2015 in the Boca Raton Bowl.

"This is why you come to Toledo," said Rockets head coach Jason Candle. "This is why you come to a place like this to historically get to these types of games on a schedule. I know our guys are looking forward to it."

"This is probably the finest MAC team that we've brought into this stadium since I've been here at Notre Dame," said Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly.

The Rockets won their week one matchup against Norfolk State 49-10.