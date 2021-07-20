Toledo football picked to finish second in MAC West; BGSU picked last in MAC East in preseason poll

If not this year, when? Toledo brings back a loaded roster. Jason Candle has brought in the top recruiting class in the MAC five straight years. Everyone is back from a really solid team -they lost a fluke game at WMU & a really close game against Ball State- plus they added transfers from Penn State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, and Nebraska. Maybe the most important part is that they can rely on their defense. How often have we said that over the last couple of decades? Am I crazy to think the defense will be the strong suit of this team? They made incredible strides last year. They’ve got a future NFL Safety in Tycen Anderson (St. John’s HS alum). This team has all of the ingredients. Clearly, there is buy-in & the guys want to be here. Guys like Anderson, Bryce Harris, and others could have taken their chances in the NFL draft last year, but they chose to be at Toledo. They wanted to go out the right way. That’s enough for me. I believe Carter Bradley will continue what he started last year & take full control of the offense. I think Bryant Koback (Springfield HS alum) will be the MAC offensive player of the year. I think this is the year the Rockets handle all of the expectations and win a league title.