Toledo football looking to rebound from loss to Colorado State

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo Rockets will be looking to rebound from last week's loss to Colorado State as they travel to Muncie, Indiana to take on Ball State.
While only being the Mid-American Conference opener for both teams, this game could be very crucial to determine the MAC-West Division champion.
"Obviously this is a big game," said head coach Jason Candle. "Very tough, formidable opponent that's going to stress you out in all three phases of the game because they're good in all areas. We'll have to be our best, have a great week of practice to get ready to go down and play at a tough place. Toledo historically has not played very well down there and this is going to be a big challenge for us."
Despite a loss in week three, the Rockets open as a 4.5 point favorite against the Cardinals.