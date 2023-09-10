WATCH: Toledo and Bowling Green hold weekly college football press conferences ahead of week 7

The Rockets look to extend their winning streak to six when they face Ball State, while the Falcons will look to rebound from a loss as they prepare for Buffalo.

NORTHWEST, Ohio — As the college football season enters into week seven, both Toledo and Bowling Green find themselves in two different positions.

The Rockets have won five games in a row, most recently with a win over UMass on Saturday. They are also 2-0 in Mid-American Conference play.

Now UT will get ready to re-enter MAC play when they hit the road to take on Ball State and look to stay unbeaten in the conference. Kickoff is at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 14.

"Happy for our guys to handle the trip in a way that is business-like," said Toledo head coach Jason Candle. "As we go back onto the road this week, we'll need to have that same type of focus and energy as we prepare for Ball State. A game we're looking forward to, another conference road game. We understand the value of winning here on the road."

As for the Falcons, after a win over Georgia Tech in week five, they suffered a shutout loss to Miami (OH) on Saturday to drop to 0-2 in MAC play.

BGSU now looks to get back in win column as they travel to Buffalo for a 3:30 p.m. kickoff on Saturday, Oct. 14.

"I'm aggravated with our inconsistent play and we need to get it right," said Bowling Green head coach Scot Loeffler. "Our staff and everybody else, we work too damn hard around here, 365 days a year, our players do the same around here, to not have consistent performances. We need to get that right in these next six weeks."

