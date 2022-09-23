Bowling Green's Loeffler to miss Saturday's game at Mississippi State

Loeffler will miss the game due to a personal health matter and associate head coach and inside linebackers coach Steve Morrison will serve as acting head coach.

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Bowling Green State University football head coach Scot Loeffler will not be on the sideline for the Falcons on Saturday against Mississippi State.

He will not be making the trip due to a personal health matter that sent him to the hospital on Monday night where he spent two nights.

Loeffler wasn't cleared to travel yet, but is expected be back for the team's next game on Oct. 1 at Akron.

Scot Loeffler had a serious health issue Monday night. He spent two nights in the hospital. Doctors told him he was 24 hours away from even more serious issues. He wasn’t cleared to travel yet. Hopes to be back by the middle of next week. https://t.co/VTnQWL8DTU — Jordan Strack (@JordanStrack) September 23, 2022

Associate head coach and inside linebackers coach Steve Morrison will serve as acting head coach on Saturday against the Bulldogs.

Big Board Friday with WTOL 11 Sports

Want more from WTOL 11?

➡️ Download the WTOL 11 news app for Apple here or get it in the Google store here.

➡️ Get a fresh start to your morning and wrap up your day with the latest news and your WTOL 11 Weather forecast delivered right to your inbox!

WTOL 11's Your Morning Blast and Your Evening Blast deliver stories from northwest Ohio, southeast Michigan and beyond to keep you informed.