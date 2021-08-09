North Baltimore's Gazarek making impact for BGSU football

Levi Gazarek had three catches for 23 yards in the season opener against Tennessee.

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Despite Bowling Green football losing their opener on the road, one bright spot was the young tight end from North Baltimore, Levi Gazarek.

He made three catches for 23 yards in the ballgame, his first career catches, all while balancing two sports at BGSU.

He played baseball in the spring and while it's a tough thing to do, he's making it work.

"Levi's a competitive guy. He's done a great job," said Bowling Green head coach Scot Loeffler. "We were worried about being so young playing baseball and missing some of the spring practice, but he was able to overcome that. He had a great summer and we're going to continue that plan. We're going to let him play baseball and he's just got to do a really good job in the summertime to make up for missing some time in spring ball."