Bowling Green football set for matchup with Minnesota

The Falcons open as a 31-point underdog against the Golden Gophers of the Big Ten.

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Bowling Green football's hopes of winning two games in a row will be a tall task with Big Ten opponent Minnesota standing in their way.

The Falcons won for the first time since 2019 last Saturday against Murray State, 27-10.

BGSU knows that this will be a tough challenge, but they are ready to compete with another team from a Power 5 conference.

"We're going to have to play our very, very best game," said head coach Scot Loeffler. "We got to be like a boxer. We got to go in there and swing and keep swinging, and we might lose some rounds and keep swinging some more."

"We just have to have the mindset that these guys put their pants on the same way we do, one leg at a time," said tight end Christian Sims. "This week of preparation is huge. We have no time to let go of the little things because the little things are what's going to make a difference."