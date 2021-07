The Falcons will hit the road to take on the Buckeyes from the Horseshoe in Columbus on Sept. 4, 2027.

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio β€” Bowling Green State University football will play at Ohio State on Sept. 4, 2027, the school announced on Wednesday.

The two schools have played five times previously, with the Buckeyes winning each matchup on their home field.

BGSU was set to play Ohio State last season, but the game was canceled due to the pandemic.