BGSU football sweeps MAC East Division players of the week

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Bowling Green football swept the Mid-American Conference East Division players of the week after their win over Minnesota on Saturday.

Quarterback Matt McDonald was named MAC offensive player of the week, linebacker Brock Horne was the defensive player of the week, and Matt Naranjo was named as the special teams player of the week.

McDonald rushed for two touchdowns in the upset win over the Golden Gophers, who were the No. 14 defense in the country.

Horne led the Falcons with nine tackles, one sack, and one forced fumble.

Minnesota's 241 yards of total offense were the fewest gained at home against a non-Power 5 opponent since 2009 against South Dakota State.

Lastly, Naranjo averaged 44.1 yards per punt, with two of those punts pinned inside the 20-yard line.