BGSU football opens season Thursday, Sept. 2 against Tennessee on SEC Network

The Falcons kick off their season on national television as they face off against the Volunteers.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Bowling Green State University football announced on Tuesday that they will now be opening their season on Thursday, September 2 against the University of Tennessee.

The game will kick off at 8 p.m. from Neyland Stadium and will be televised nationally on the SEC Network.

The game was originally scheduled for Saturday, September 4.

BGSU Football full schedule:

September 2: Tennessee (A)

September 11: South Alabama (H)

September 18: Murray State (H)

September 25: Minnesota (A)

October 2: Kent State (A)

October 9: Akron (H)

October 16: Northern Illinois (A)

October 23: Eastern Michigan (H)

October 30: Buffalo (A)

November 10: Toledo (H)

November 16: Miami (A)