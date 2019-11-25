COLUMBUS, Ohio — "Beat ❌ichigan" week is in full swing.

The No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes will be in Ann Arbor this weekend to face the No. 10 (AP rankings) Wolverines.

In honor of "The Game," all babies born between this week at The Ohio State Wexner Medical center will recieve "Beat ❌ichigan" blankets.

10TV Web Staff

Hospital employees have also been giving the newborns OSU helmet-inspired caps to celebrate the festivities this week.

Twelve babies were born on the first day of "Beat ❌ichigan" week.

