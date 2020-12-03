CLEVELAND — Shortly after its first game at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Thursday was set to tip off, the Mid-American Tournament announced that it has canceled the remainder of its men’s and women’s basketball tournaments.

Earlier on Thursday, the Big Ten, SEC and AAC each canceled their conference tournaments over concerns relating to the coronavirus (COVID-19). On Wednesday, the NCAA said that the NCAA men's and women's basketball tournaments would continue with only essential personnel in attendance.

MAC commissioner Dr. Jon Steinbrecher. will hold a press conference at 12:10 p.m.

