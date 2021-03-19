x
Ohio State eliminated from NCAA Tournament after falling to Oral Roberts in OT

Ohio State's season came to an end Friday after an OT loss against Oral Roberts in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.
Credit: AP Photo/Robert Franklin
Ohio State's E.J. Liddell (32) grabs a rebound over Oral Roberts' Carlos Jürgens (11) during the first half of a first round game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament, Friday, March 19, 2021, at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Ohio State's season came to an end Friday after a 75-72 loss against Oral Roberts in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

The No. 2 seed Buckeyes (21-10) led by eight around the 7:30 mark in the first half before the No. 15 seed Golden Eagles (17-10) took a three-point lead at the break.

After falling behind by seven with just under 13 minutes left, Ohio State regained the lead at 54-53 but it would be short-lived as Oral Roberts responded with a quick three.

With the game tied at 60, the Buckeyes got out to a four-point lead with 2:34 left.

With just under 15 seconds left, Oral Roberts hit a pair of free throws to tie the game at 64. Duane Washington Jr.’s step-back jumper before the buzzer was no good setting up overtime.

In overtime, the Golden Eagles jumped out to a six-point lead, but the Buckeyes battled back and closed it to one on a three by E.J. Liddell.

However, Oral Roberts was able to hit two free throws and both of Ohio State's final looks were no good.

Liddell finished with a double-double for the Buckeyes with 23 points and 12 rebounds. Washington Jr. and C.J. Walker both finished in double figures with 18 and 12 respectively.