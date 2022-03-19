No. 6 Ohio State women to face No. 3 LSU in second round of NCAA Tournament

Monday's game between the Buckeyes and Tigers will be played on LSU's home floor in Baton Rouge.

BATON ROUGE, La. — The sixth-seeded Ohio State University women's basketball team will play third-seeded Louisiana State University in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

Ohio State outlasted No. 11 Missouri State Saturday 63-56 while Louisiana State held on to defeat No. 14 Jackson State 83-77.

Monday's game between the Buckeyes and Tigers will be played on LSU's home floor in Baton Rouge with a trip to the Sweet 16 on the line.

Jacy Sheldon had 25 points and five steals for the Buckeyes against Missouri State.

LSU, which won 25 games this season, has greatly improved from the 2020-21 campaign when they won only nine games.