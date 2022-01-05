WATCH: Cleveland Cavaliers F Kevin Love stops in his tracks to sign autograph for young fan

The five-time All-Star was running to the locker room when he saw the little girl with a pen.

CLEVELAND — Moments like this are just part of the reason why Cleveland fans still adore Kevin Love after all these years.

The Cavaliers were at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse Tuesday night to take on the Memphis Grizzlies, with fans already flocking into the arena as the team went through its pregame warmups. During this time, a young fan could be seen hanging out next to the railing near the walkway to the locker room, hoping to get lucky and snag an autograph.

It's a feeling we can all relate to, especially when we were kids. We can also relate to coming up empty in that search for a signature, when athletes are so in the zone that they often blow right past us.

That almost happened on this evening, as video shows Love jogging off the court and into the locker room as the little girl looks on. Fortunately, the five-time All-Star noticed her just in the nick of time, stopping in his tracks and backpedaling to sign her card.

Kevin Love stopped to sign an autograph for a young fan. Kevin Love is a real one for this gesture towards a young fan! 🤩🙌 🎥 : mads_rm | TT #kevinlove #cavaliers #nba Posted by Sportskeeda Basketball on Sunday, January 2, 2022

It's just the latest in a season of bright spots for Love, who is averaging 14.7 points and 7.6 rebounds per game in a new role off the bench. The Cavs are also off to a solid 21-17 start, and the 33-year-old appears to be having more fun since the team's four straight Finals runs.