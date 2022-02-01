How Stephen Curry raised $108,000 for the Cleveland Metropolitan School District during NBA All-Star Game

Stephen Curry was named MVP after scoring 50 total points in the 2022 NBA All-Star Game.

CLEVELAND — NBA All-Star Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors has raised $108,000 for the Cleveland Metropolitan School District after his MVP performance in the 2022 NBA All-Star Game at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Sunday night.

In the days before the game, Under Armour announced that his Curry Brand would donate the following amounts to CMSD surrounding the All-Star Game in Cleveland:

$1,000 for every point (50 total)

An additional $3,000 for every three-pointer (He hit 16)

$10,000 if he won MVP

After winning MVP and calculating the amounts based on his total points, that means Cleveland Metropolitan School District will be given $108,000. The district had posted a message on Facebook shortly before the game asking the community to cheer for Curry in his fundraising efforts.

Under Armour said the money “will go toward supporting basketball programs in the district’s K-8 schools and ensuring that every coach in the district receives training from the Positive Coaching Alliance as part of the partnership between Curry Brand and PCA, and to push toward our goal of 15,000 coaches trained by 2025.”