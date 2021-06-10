LeBron James takes the court in new 'Space Jam 2' trailer

A new trailer for LeBron James' "Space Jam: A New Legacy" was released on Wednesday.

Last week, LeBron James' Los Angeles Lakers were eliminated in the first round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs by the Phoenix Suns.

It won't take long, however, for the four-time MVP to get back on the court.

"Nah, I think I'm gonna play for the Tune Squad this summer instead," James answered when asked if he planned on participating in the upcoming Summer Olympics. "That's what I'm going to focus on, is beating the Monstars -- or the 'Goon Squad,' we call them now. Didn't have much success vs. the Suns so now I am gearing my attention to the Goon Squad here in July. So I'm going to let the ankle rest for about a month and then I'm going to gear up with Lola, Taz, Granny, Bugs and the rest of the crew. So hopefully I'll see y'all at the match."

James' answer was an obvious reference to the upcoming "Space Jam: A New Legacy," the highly anticipated sequel to 1996's original "Space Jam," which starred Michael Jordan. On Wednesday, a new trailer was released for the upcoming feature film, which will be released in theaters and on the HBO Max streaming service on July 16.

The new trailer features the most in-depth look at James' on-court performance in the film.

A synopsis for "Space Jam: A New Legacy" reads as follows: