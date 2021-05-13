Cleveland Cavaliers, Rock Ventures, announce formation of Rock Entertainment Group

The group will "formally link multiple sports, venues, music, and content properties together."

Rock Ventures, along with the Cleveland Cavaliers and Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, have announced the formation of the "Rock Entertainment Group."

According to a release, the group, which it describes as an "umbrella entity," will "now formally link multiple sports, venues, music, and content properties together to better position them collectively for collaboration, growth and new opportunities."

“Our properties and ventures have organically grown into this umbrella platform, as we have already been operating collectively and collaboratively in many ways,” Rock Entertainment Group CEO Len Komoroski said in a release. “This launches a new era in our journey, as we unify and continue to evolve.”

Added Rock Entertainment Group President and Chief Operating Officer Nic Barlage: "By leveraging resources across the Rock Entertainment Group family, we create greater outcomes and opportunities through a shared service model designed to drive collaboration. Simply put, we’re obsessed with finding a better way, while driving efficiencies and innovation.”

“Rock Entertainment Group is the next logical step in ensuring our award-winning culture and operational approach is fused and branded together more appropriately,” said Mark Hollis, Vice President of Business Development for Rock Ventures. “We have a team full of experts in their fields and they are passionate about providing incredible experiences for our fans, partners, team members and the communities where we work, live and play.”