Report: Cavs free agent Rajon Rondo accused of threatening mother of his children with gun

According to TMZ, Cleveland Cavaliers free agent point guard Rajon Rondo has been accused of threatening the mother of his children with a gun.

Example video title will go here for this video

CLEVELAND — Editor's note: the video in the player above is from the Thursday, May 12, 2022 episode of The Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show.

An emergency protective order has been issued against Rajon Rondo after the Cleveland Cavaliers free agent point guard allegedly threatened the mother of his two children with a gun In Louisville, Kentucky, TMZ reports.

According to TMZ, Rondo's longtime partner and the mother of his two children, Ashley Bachelor, was granted the order of seeking protection for herself, her son and daughter following an incident that took place on May 11. Bachelor alleges that the 36-year-old veteran point guard became enraged after she asked their son to separate laundry while he was playing video games with Rondo.

Per the report, Rondo proceeded to rip the video game console out of the wall and smash various items including a teacup, outdoor lights and trash cans. After threatening Bachelor by telling her "you're dead," Rondo allegedly left the home for approximately 15 minutes and returned outside with a gun.

Rondo allegedly demanded that his son and daughter come outside, where he yelled at both kids for being afraid of him. Although efforts to calm him down were unsuccessful, he eventually left the scene. In her request for a protective order, Bachelor also alleged that Rondo had previously been physically and verbally abusive to their son and verbally abusive to her and their daughter.

The Cavs acquired the two-time NBA champion and four-time All-Star in a trade with the Los Angeles Lakers midway through the 2021-22 NBA season. In 21 games with Cleveland, the Kentucky product averaged 6.2 points and 4.9 assists.