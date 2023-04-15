LOOK: New York Knicks superfan Spike Lee attends playoff game against Cleveland Cavaliers

At one point during a mini-scuffle between the two teams, the award-winning filmmaker even gave his best Richard Nixon impression to call for 'peace.'

CLEVELAND — During any game involving the New York Knicks, attention inevitable turns to award-winning filmmaker Spike Lee, a lifelong superfan who sits courtside for all of the team's games. Saturday's playoff showdown against the Cavaliers has been no exception.

Once again right where the action is, Lee showed up at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse decked out in Knicks orange. Right from the opening tip, the 66-year-old has been animated as ever, jumping out of his seat and screaming despite a raucous Cleveland crowd around him.

At one point, the two teams got involved in a bit of a mini-scuffle, with Jarrett Allen and Julius Randle exchanging shoves. Utilizing his best impression of the late Richard Nixon, Lee took the opportunity to simply call for "peace."

Things got a bit chippy in Cleveland.



Spike Lee just wants peace 😅 pic.twitter.com/jDfY9Jrjk1 — ESPN (@espn) April 15, 2023

Lee and other New Yorkers certainly had a lot to cheer about in the first half, as the Knicks took a 50-45 lead over the Cavs into the break. Let's just hope no one pulls a Reggie Miller and starts a feud with the NBA's most famous fanatic.