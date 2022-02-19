LIVE BLOG | 2022 NBA All-Star Game to cap off weekend of events in Cleveland

From the Rising Stars Challenge and Celebrity Game on Friday to the NBA All-Star Game on Sunday, we've got you covered with the latest news, photos, and more.

CLEVELAND — The sports spotlight is shining on Cleveland once again as the 2022 NBA All-Star Game takes over the city. But the action isn't just on Sunday night when the league's best players take the floor at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. It's a whole weekend of festivities!

3News has you covered as All-Star Weekend unfolds in downtown Cleveland. From the action on the floor, to the celebrities on the red carpet, it's sure to be a memorable time in our city.

Click here for our NBA All-Star Game guide that lays out what you can expect during this weekend's festivities. In the meantime, follow our coverage with time-stamped updates of NBA All-Star Weekend 2022.

Sunday

8:00 p.m. The 71st annual NBA All-Star Game is underway. Follow our live blog here.

6:00 p.m. Players, including LeBron James, have begun to arrive at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse for the NBA All-Star Game.

Bron is back and ready for the #NBAAllstar Game 🔥 pic.twitter.com/9aPxxb211g — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 20, 2022

4:05 p.m. That's a final! The Cleveland Charge rallied to beat the G League Ignite, 96-92, in the first NBA G League Next Gem Game at the Wolstein Center.

Malik Newman finished with 30 points to lead the Charge, Tacko Fall added 12 points, 10 rebounds, and 3 blocked shots. Five Charge players in all scored in double figures.

You can read our game recap here.

Jaden Hardy led the Ignite with 20 points, Dyson Daniels chipped in with 18 points and 13 rebounds.

💎 30 PTS - 6 3PT - 10/20 FG 💎



Malik Newman PUT ON A SHOW for the @ChargeCLE in the #NextGemGame! pic.twitter.com/yV06Omha9p — NBA G League (@nbagleague) February 20, 2022

3:40 p.m. After three quarters of the NBA G League Next Gem Game, the Cleveland Charge lead the G League Ignite, 73-72, at the Wolstein Center.

Malik Newman continues to be the high scorer of the afternoon as he's poured in 26 points for the Charge.

MALIK NEWMAN IS ON FIREEEEE🔥



26 PTS - 9/16 FG - 6-10 3PT - 26 MIN



We still have a full quarter to go on @NBATV! #NextGemGame 💎 @ChargeCLE pic.twitter.com/VGWdfkQYK6 — NBA G League (@nbagleague) February 20, 2022

2:53 p.m. We've reached halftime of the NBA G League Next Gem Game at the Wolstein Center. The G League Ignite lead the Cleveland Charge by the score of 52-48 at the break. The Charge were able to climb back into it after trailing at one point by a 43-30 score. Cleveland's Malik Newman leads all scorers with 16 points. Kevin Murphy, Jaden Harvey, and Scoot Henderson all have 11 points for the Ignite.

Malik Newman was serving BUCKETS in the first half for the @ChargeCLE! 🔥



He has 16 points in 16 minutes so far in the #NextGemGame on @NBATV. pic.twitter.com/wCKJFVAR5B — NBA G League (@nbagleague) February 20, 2022

2:26 p.m. One quarter is in the books at the NBA G League Next Gem Game. The G League Ignite hold a 21-20 lead over the Cleveland Charge. Malik Newman and Justin James each have six for the Charge, while Tacko Fall has 4 points, 2 rebounds and 2 blocked shots. Jaden Harvey has 8 points for the Ignite.

Tacko Fall getting it done on both ends of the floor for the @ChargeCLE! 💪🌮



📺 #NextGemGame on @NBATV pic.twitter.com/XLA5FoRSLO — NBA G League (@nbagleague) February 20, 2022

2:00 p.m. We're back to basketball action for NBA All-Star Weekend 2022. This afternoon at the Wolstein Center, the Cleveland Charge will face the G League Ignite in the inaugural NBA G League Next Gem Game.

The Charge, which serves as the Cleveland Cavaliers' G League affiliate, features two players in Malik Newman and Tre Scott, who have earned NBA call ups at points this season. The G League Ignite, meanwhile, has five prospects who are training toward the 2022 NBA Draft, including Jaden Hardy, Michael Foster Jr., MarJon Beauchamp, Dyson Daniels and Fanbo Zeng.

12:30 p.m. The Cleveland Charge released a hype video ahead of their game against the G League Ignite today at 2 p.m. at the Wolstein Center, the final event of NBA All-Star Weekend.

6:35 a.m. 3News' Lindsay Buckingham shares how the excitement is being felt throughout Cleveland:

1:00 a.m. The 3News Crew caught up with Flavor Flav early Sunday morning on West 6th Street and he had nothing but good things to say about the city... except that he's not used to the cold. Check out the conversation in the player below:

Saturday

11:45 p.m. As we wrap up our coverage of All-Star Saturday Night, check out our photo gallery from today's events.

PHOTOS | NBA All-Star Saturday features open practice, HBCU Classic, skills competitions 1/91

2/91

3/91

4/91

5/91

6/91

7/91

8/91

9/91

10/91

11/91

12/91

13/91

14/91

15/91

16/91

17/91

18/91

19/91

20/91

21/91

22/91

23/91

24/91

25/91

26/91

27/91

28/91

29/91

30/91

31/91

32/91

33/91

34/91

35/91

36/91

37/91

38/91

39/91

40/91

41/91

42/91

43/91

44/91

45/91

46/91

47/91

48/91

49/91

50/91

51/91

52/91

53/91

54/91

55/91

56/91

57/91

58/91

59/91

60/91

61/91

62/91

63/91

64/91

65/91

66/91

67/91

68/91

69/91

70/91

71/91

72/91

73/91

74/91

75/91

76/91

77/91

78/91

79/91

80/91

81/91

82/91

83/91

84/91

85/91

86/91

87/91

88/91

89/91

90/91

91/91 1 / 91

11:29 p.m. The NBA Slam Dunk Contest was not well received on social media. As our Tyler Carey wrote, "Scores of missed attempts and unnecessary theatrics created a spectacle that seemed a lifetime away from its heyday, and left the fans inside the arena bored and quiet throughout."

Here was a sample of some of what we saw on Twitter:

Me throughout that entire dunk contest pic.twitter.com/gEfCECibcB — RunYourPool (@RunYourPool_) February 20, 2022

Myles Garrett was better than anyone in tonight’s dunk contest #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/6eoNUcSBQb — Timberwolves Live Postgame Show (31-28)  (@BuiltfromDay1) February 20, 2022

the dunk contest ain’t the same anymore😞 pic.twitter.com/ywR456RIVv — 🐼 (@DuragBeal) February 20, 2022

10:56 p.m. And the Slam Dunk Championship goes to Obi Toppin. Toscano-Anderson was unable to execute a dunk on his second attempt, while Toppin posted solid scores on both of his efforts. Toppin is the third member of the Knicks to win the slam dunk crown, after Kenny Walker and Nate Robinson.

Click here to read the recap.

Obi Toppin goes through the legs and taps the backboard with the ball to WIN #ATTSlamDunk! 🏆#NBAAllStar #StateFarmSaturday pic.twitter.com/nsf39DHLEk — NBA (@NBA) February 20, 2022

10:45 p.m. We have our finalists for the Slam Dunk contest. Juan Toscano-Anderson posted a 43 after his opening round 44. He'll face Obi Toppin.

Juan Toscano-Anderson follows up his 44 with a 43.. he's in the #ATTSlamDunk final!#StateFarmSaturday on TNT pic.twitter.com/3fTFsKvcxZ — NBA (@NBA) February 20, 2022

10:30 p.m. Let's check the scoreboard after the first round of dunks: Toppin and Toscano-Anderson are your leaders with scores of 44 (out of 50).

10:26 p.m. Obi Toppin of the New York Knicks impressed the judges with this effort.

The degree of difficulty here is HIGH for Obi Toppin! #ATTSlamDunk on TNT pic.twitter.com/5tWaxs9lUT — NBA (@NBA) February 20, 2022

10:23 p.m. Juan Toscano-Anderson also wanted a little help with his dunk as he called upon his Golden State Warriors teammate Andrew Wiggins.

10:20 p.m. Up first is Orlando's Cole Anthony. He busted out the jersey worn by his father, former NBA guard Greg Anthony. Cole also busted out a pair of Timberland boots. After missing his first two attempts, he was able to throw one down.

10:10 p.m. We're set for the final competition of All-Star Saturday Night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. It's time for the Slam Dunk Contest. Here are the participants:

Jalen Green

Obi Toppin

Cole Anthony

Juan Toscano-Anderson

9:51 p.m. All hail KAT! Karl-Anthony Towns scored 29 points, most ever in the finals of the 3-Point Contest, to easily defeat Kennard and Young and win the title. Read Tyler Carey's recap here.

"I told y'all!"



All smiles from KAT after winning #MtnDew3PT 😊 pic.twitter.com/aR51xtxVPK — NBA (@NBA) February 20, 2022

9:39 p.m. The finalists for the 3-Point Contest will be Luke Kennard, Karl-Anthony Towns, and Trae Young. Kennard scored 28, while Towns and Young each posted scores of 22.

KAT closes strong to finish with 22!



He's clinched a spot in the finals of #MtnDew3PT on TNT.



#NBAAllStar #StateFarmSaturday pic.twitter.com/u256PZ6sc4 — NBA (@NBA) February 20, 2022

ICE TRAE knocks down his final shot to advance to the #MtnDew3PT finals! #NBAAllStar



Trae, KAT and Kennard compete for the 🏆 on TNT pic.twitter.com/jfrooH7mNZ — NBA (@NBA) February 20, 2022

9:28 p.m. Let's get you caught up with what's happening in the 3-Point Contest. Here are your contestants:

Patty Mills

Trae Young

Fred VanVleet

Desmond Bane

Luke Kennard

Zach LaVine

CJ McCollum

Karl-Anthony Towns

The sentimental favorite might well be CJ McCollum, who is a native of Canton. He had 19 points

Canton’s CJ McCollum scores 19 points in the 3-point contest. #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/QwX2ANQKZz — Shawn Dunagan (@shawndunagan) February 20, 2022

Luke Kennard is also an Ohio native. He scored 28 to grab an early lead.

Luke Kennard is the early leader in Round 1 of #MtnDew3PT with a score of 28!



4 shooters left, top 3 advance.#NBAAllStar #StateFarmSaturday pic.twitter.com/YgPWhfw3Mk — NBA (@NBA) February 20, 2022

9:15 p.m. Team Cavs are at the podium after capturing the Skills Challenge earlier tonight.

9:07 p.m. The celebrities are at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse tonight to take in the All-Star festivities. Actor Bill Murray gives a diamond-studded kiss to the league's 75th anniversary basketball.

8:58 p.m. Team Cavs chat with TNT following their victory in the Skills Challenge.

8:53 p.m. VICTORY! Evan Mobley connects from half court to propel Team Cavs to the Skills Challenge title.

Evan Mobley with the half court shot in 5.5 seconds to win the 2022 #NBAAllStar Skills Challenge on their home court. pic.twitter.com/YtfKKBYIwp — Will Ujek (@WillUjek) February 20, 2022

8:46 p.m. Darius Garland to the rescue! The Cavs' All-Star point guard hit his tie-breaking 3-point shot, while Thanasis Antetokounmpos came up short on his attempt. Team Cavs will face Team Rooks in the championship round.

Darius Garland knocks down the tiebreaking 3 to send Team Cavs to the final round!



They'll face Team Rooks for the #TacoBellSkills title on TNT pic.twitter.com/WNkWqqdBOO — NBA (@NBA) February 20, 2022

8:44 p.m. Only Team Rooks were able to complete the relay challenge as both Team Cavs and Team Antetokounmpos failed to finish before the clock expired. So Team Rooks vaults into the lead with 200, while Team Cavs and Team Antetokounmpos have 100 points each. We go to a tie-breaker!

8:38 p.m. We're on to the relay competition! 200 challenge points are on the line.

8:35 p.m. The Antetokounmpos win a tie-breaker over Team Rooks to take the passing competition. Each team scored 88 points, while Team Cavs finished with 74. Team Antetokounmpos received the 100 challenge points for making the most outlet passes.

So here's the scoreboard after two competitions:

Team Cavs - 100

Team Antetokounmpos - 100

Team Rooks - 0

Team Antetokounmpos win the passing round!



They are tied with Team Cavs for the lead in #TacoBellSkills...the TEAM RELAY round is next on TNT pic.twitter.com/JwShlEJeI4 — NBA (@NBA) February 20, 2022

8:29 p.m. We move on to the passing competition. Can Team Cavs pad their lead?

8:25 p.m. Check out some photos and highlights from the Cavs' opening round performance:

The @cavs put on a shooting clinic in the first round of the skills challenge at #NBAAllStar to take the round and the 100 challenge points. pic.twitter.com/VkVQKl6hZX — Will Ujek (@WillUjek) February 20, 2022

Here’s Evan Mobley and Darius Garland shooting the lights out at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse pic.twitter.com/rm0ns5CrWZ — Shawn Dunagan (@shawndunagan) February 20, 2022

8:20 p.m. The Skills Challenge is underway with the shooting competition. Team Rooks will start us, followed by Team Antetokounmpos, and then the Cavs.

The Wine and Gold put on a clinic, as Darius Garland, Evan Mobley, and Jarrett Allen combined for a total of 44 points to easily win the first round. The Cavs will get 100 challenge points as they try to win the overall competition.

Team Rooks had 32 points, while the Antetokounmpos finished with 20.

8:15 p.m. Team Cavs are in the house!

The Cavs being introduced for the Taco Bell Skills Challenge. pic.twitter.com/ZeZWoANmYW — Shawn Dunagan (@shawndunagan) February 20, 2022

8:05 p.m. Here's the Skills Challenge in a nutshell: The teams will face off in shooting, passing, and relay challenges before the two groups with the most points move on to the final round. Once there, whichever team is the fastest to make a half-court shot will be declared the winner.

No Cavalier has ever won the Skills Challenge since its inception. The last Cleveland player to participate was Kyrie Irving, who struggled as a rookie in 2012.

8:00 p.m. We are set to get underway at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse with NBA All-Star Saturday Night. Get your preview from Ben Axelrod here.

First up will be the Skills Competition. Expect the crowd in Cleveland to go wild with the introduction of Team Cavs: Evan Mobley, Darius Garland, and Jarrett Allen.

Team @cavs, Team Antetokounmpos and Team Rooks will face off in the new-look #TacoBellSkills challenge TONIGHT!



🕗: 8:00pm/et 📺: TNT pic.twitter.com/UkVyGRiWlk — NBA (@NBA) February 19, 2022

7:45 p.m. As we draw closer to the start of All-Star Saturday Night, our Will Ujek tweeted this photo inside Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse with Cavs center Jarrett Allen preparing for the Skills Challenge.

Jarrett Allen, or 1/3rd of the @cavs skills team, warming up that half court jumper. #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/Mo1nNjSGgF — Will Ujek (@WillUjek) February 20, 2022

7:20 p.m. NBA Commissioner Adam Silver is holding a media availabililty session at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse prior to tonight's All-Star festivities.

LIVE: NBA Commissioner Adam Silver #NBAAllStar 2022 Media Availability https://t.co/cYfnsELaJ9 — NBA (@NBA) February 20, 2022

7:15 p.m. All-Star Saturday Night will begin in about 45 minutes at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Here's a breakdown of the events and who is participating. Most notably, three members of the host Cleveland Cavaliers (Darius Garland, Jarrett Allen, and Evan Mobley) will be appearing in the Skills Competition.

Events and participants

Skills Challenge

Team Rookies (Scottie Barnes/Cade Cunningham/Josh Giddey)

Team Cavs (Darius Garland/Jarrett Allen/Evan Mobley)

Team Antetokounmpo (Giannis/Alex/Thanasis)

3-point Contest

Patty Mills

Trae Young

Fred VanVleet

Desmond Bane

Luke Kennard

Zach LaVine

CJ McCollum

Karl-Anthony Towns

Slam Dunk Contest

Jalen Green

Obi Toppin

Cole Anthony

Juan Toscano-Anderson

6:46 p.m. With the All-Star Saturday festivities fast approaching, 3News' Will Ujek gives us a preview from inside Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse:

5:30 p.m. Here's one more piece of news from LeBron James' comments earlier.

Speaking to Jason Lloyd of The Athletic following practice for the 2022 NBA All-Star Game in Cleveland on Saturday, James discussed a possible return to the franchise that he has spent 11 of his 19 seasons with. And in doing so, the 4-time NBA champion said that he remains open to a potential return to Northeast Ohio.

“The door’s not closed on that,” James told Lloyd. “I’m not saying I’m coming back and playing, I don’t know. I don’t know what my future holds. I don’t even know when I’m free.”

James, for what it's worth, will become a free agent following the 2022-23 NBA season.

4:30 p.m. We found this nugget from this morning's media session at the Wolstein Center: The last time Phoenix Suns All-Star guard Chris Paul set foot in the arena was 2005, when he was leading his Wake Forest squad against West Virginia in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. In what was arguably the greatest college basketball game in Cleveland's history, the Mountaineers upset the Demon Deacons in overtime, 111-105.

Olmsted Falls native Mike Gansey led West Virginia with 29 points, while Paul finished his collegiate career with 22 points and 9 assists. He was asked about being back at the Wolstein Center with NBA TV.

4:00 p.m. Kyle Foster scored 18 points and Randall Brumant and Elijah Hawkins each added 17 points as Howard University defeated Morgan State 68-66 in the first-ever HBCU Classic as a part of NBA All-Star Weekend at Cleveland's Wolstein Center. Click here to read the game story.

2:20 p.m. LeBron James had a lot to say to reporters during his interview session. Despite the fact that the Akron native now plays for the Los Angeles Lakers, James made it clear that he'll be representing the home team in Cleveland this weekend.

"Cleveland is very deserving of this platform and this moment," James said following the All-Star Game practice at Cleveland's Wolstein Center on Saturday. "I mean, they've got two All-Stars of their own in DG and the big fella, Jarrett Allen. And they've got another guy in the All-Star Game, and that's me."

2:00 p.m. The basketball action continues on this NBA All-Star Weekend. This afternoon at the Wolstein Center, the NBA and the NBA Players' Association is highlighting the Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) community with the first-ever HBCU Classic, a nationally televised Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference matchup between Morgan State and Howard University.

Click here to read Ben Axelrod's preview.

1:30 p.m. Cavs All-Star guard Darius Garland takes questions from the media following this morning's practice.

1:17 p.m. Here's an inside peek at the practice round ahead of tomorrow's big game:

12:45 p.m. LeBron James answers questions at a press conference after practice Saturday morning:

12:30 p.m. 3News' Lindsay Buckingham with the latest from All-Star Weekend.

12:15 p.m. Team LeBron takes the court for practice

11:45 a.m. Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green receives a "warm" welcome from the Cleveland crowd.

11:00 a.m. The All-Star Game practice at the Wolstein Center is underway. Members of Team Durant and Team LeBron will take the court for practice and media availabilities.

#TeamDurant Starters get introduced ⭐️#NBAAllStar Practice & Media Day Live NOW on NBA TV! pic.twitter.com/0mZcjr51QR — NBA TV (@NBATV) February 19, 2022

PHOTOS | NBA All-Star Weekend tips off on Friday with Celebrity Game, Rising Stars Game 1/42

2/42

3/42

4/42

5/42

6/42

7/42

8/42

9/42

10/42

11/42

12/42

13/42

14/42

15/42

16/42

17/42

18/42

19/42

20/42

21/42

22/42

23/42

24/42

25/42

26/42

27/42

28/42

29/42

30/42

31/42

32/42

33/42

34/42

35/42

36/42

37/42

38/42

39/42

40/42

41/42

42/42 1 / 42

FRIDAY

11:46 p.m. Cleveland is making quite the first impression with visitors this All-Star Weekend! 3News' Carmen Blackwell reports.

11:22 p.m. With 18 points, seven rebounds, and nine assists in total, Cade Cunningham of the Detroit Pistons is your Rising Stars MVP. The 2021 No. 1 overall pick also had a clutch 3 to help Team Barry pull away.

Cold. Blooded. Cade.



After 13 points in Game 1...Cade Cunningham knocks down the clutch triple to bring Team Barry to within 1 point of winning #CloroxRisingStars on TNT! pic.twitter.com/mgNpEk7THo — NBA (@NBA) February 19, 2022

However, not everyone was happy with the selection.

More than a few boos in the house as Cade Cunningham — not Evan Mobley — takes home MVP honors. #3AllStar — Tyler Carey (@TC_CLE) February 19, 2022

11:16 p.m. Franz Wagner makes a walk-off free throw and Team Barry takes the championship with a 25-20 win! Evan Mobley finished with 18 points and 11 rebounds combined in the two games.

Franz Wagner's #CloroxClutch free throw completes a 13-2 closing run for Team Barry...they are your #CloroxRisingStars champions! pic.twitter.com/ZaeGknZ5MC — NBA (@NBA) February 19, 2022

11:07 p.m. Precious Achiuwa has 13 of Team Isiah's 18 points, but Team Barry leads by two.

Precious Achiuwa is on fire! 🔥



He's up to 13 points in the #CloroxRisingStars final...Team Isiah is 7 points away from the winning Target Score of 25 on TNT. pic.twitter.com/pmc79M5bks — NBA (@NBA) February 19, 2022

10:46 p.m. In the Clutch Challenge at intermission, teams of two players attempted to recreate some of the most memorable shots in NBA playoff history. Tyrese Haliburton and Desmond Bane took home top honors.

Tyrese Haliburton and Desmond Bane finish in under 40 seconds to win the #CloroxClutch Challenge! pic.twitter.com/cuTNrmnciC — NBA (@NBA) February 19, 2022

10:32 p.m. With the game tied at 48, Ohio State alum and Toledo native Jae'Sean Tate drives inside and makes a fantastic shot to give Team Barry at 50-48 win! Evan Mobley finishes with a game-high 13 points and eight rebounds, and a matchup with Team Isiah in the finals now awaits.

🚨 Jae'Sean Tate takes it to the rack for the win! 🚨



Team Barry advances to the #CloroxRisingStars Final, where they'll face Team Isiah following the #CloroxClutch Challenge on TNT. pic.twitter.com/UO4Twm2BJe — NBA (@NBA) February 19, 2022

10:13 p.m. As Team Barry pulls ahead 41-38, Evan Mobley may be making a case for MVP with a game-high 12 points, six rebounds, and several thunderous slams. Isaac Okoro also has a couple of dunks along with six points.

10:02 p.m. Team Payton and Team Barry are tied at 16, with Evan Mobley and Cade Cunningham each tallying eight points so far.

9:53 p.m. Evan Mobley and Isaac Okoro both got huge ovations from the hometown crowd when Team Barry will be introduced. Here's who they will be facing from Team Payton.

Team Barry facing Team Payton now on TNT for the last spot in the #CloroxRisingStars final! pic.twitter.com/7ZNDNNcsmC — NBA (@NBA) February 19, 2022

9:40 p.m. Team Worthy makes a valiant comeback, but in the end, Memphis Grizzlies star Desmond Bane makes a pair of clutch free throws to give Team Isiah a 50-49 win. They'll face either Team Payton or Team Barry in the championship game.

"Desmond Bane with ice in his veins!"



This #CloroxClutch free throw sends Team Isiah to the final round of #CloroxRisingStars on TNT pic.twitter.com/88ogiestxd — NBA (@NBA) February 19, 2022

Team Worthy had multiple chances to steam it, but Saddiq Bey came up with a clutch block of leading scorer Jalen Green (20 points) in the waning moments.

Saddiq Bey with the clutch block to keep Team Isiah in it!



NEXT BUCKET WINS in Round 1 of #CloroxRisingStars on TNT pic.twitter.com/D9FoBfOlay — NBA (@NBA) February 19, 2022

9:23 p.m. Want some early highlights? How about a 360 dunk by Jalen Suggs and a vicious slam by Anthony Edwards?

Jalen Suggs 360...his @OrlandoMagic and Team Worthy teammate Cole Anthony is HYPED!#CloroxRisingStars on TNT pic.twitter.com/4VTYvJGMIe — NBA (@NBA) February 19, 2022

"That's what they came to see... Ant Man take flight!" ✈️#CloroxRisingStars on TNT pic.twitter.com/COgX7rGv0f — NBA (@NBA) February 19, 2022

9:03 p.m. Now it's time for the Rising Stars Challenge back at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse!

Here's how it works: There are four teams of NBA rookies and sophomores (as well as four G-League up-and-comers), and the semifinals will each be played to a target score of 50 points. The winners of those games will face off in the finals, with the first team to 25 being crowned champion.

All four teams will be coached by Basketball Hall of Famers. Team James Worthy will face Team Isiah Thomas in the first semifinal matchup, while Team Gary Payton will take on Team Rick Barry in the second. Cavaliers stars Evan Mobley and Isaac Okoro are both members of Team Barry.

#CloroxRisingStars is live now on TNT as Team Worthy takes on Team Isiah! pic.twitter.com/WsHWRO2C8I — NBA (@NBA) February 19, 2022

8:58 p.m. That's a final from the Wolstein Center as Team Walton prevails 65-51! Peloton instructor Alex Toussaint takes home MVP honors after putting up 18 points.

8:37 p.m. Could Myles Garrett play in the NBA? We'll let you guys decide after watching these epic dunks.

Jack Harlow outlet 👀

Myles Garrett hammer 🔨#RufflesCelebGame on ESPN pic.twitter.com/robOvZ5oFr — NBA (@NBA) February 19, 2022

8:32 p.m. During a courtside interview with ESPN, Cavaliers All-Star Darius Garland talked about one of his favorite Cleveland restaurants.

Darius Garland shouts out TownHall during the Celebrity Game broadcast. — Ben Axelrod (@BenAxelrod) February 19, 2022

8:26 p.m. Meanwhile, we're just about a half-hour away from the Rising Stars Game! The players arrived at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse a short time ago.

8:04 p.m. Team Walton heads into halftime with a 31-15 lead. Despite Team 'Nique's deficit, Olympic high-jump gold medalist Gianmarco Tamberi made the highlight reel by going airborne with a vicious dunk.

Gianmarco Tamberi is an Olympic Gold Medal high jumper for a reason 🤯🤯🤯#RufflesCelebGame on ESPN pic.twitter.com/XnK7fiifD1 — NBA (@NBA) February 19, 2022

7:55 p.m. Alex Toussaint is showing off his game, and Team Walton is out to a big lead.

ALEX TOUSSAINT IS PUTTING ON A SHOW 🔥#RufflesCelebGame on ESPN pic.twitter.com/qWTijJr3nl — NBA (@NBA) February 19, 2022

7:46 p.m. Despite the efforts of Kareem Hunt for Team Walton, Team 'Nique takes the skills challenge and will get a 5-on-4 advantage later in the game.

7:34 p.m. Myles Garrett with the DENIAL of Quavo in the paint!!

A little Cleveland-on-Cleveland defense as Myles Garrett sends MGK 🚫#RufflesCelebGame on ESPN pic.twitter.com/MvtWaUpsVX — NBA (@NBA) February 19, 2022

7:23 p.m. In a less-than-stellar 4-point shooting contest, Anderson Varejao bests Myles Garrett 2-1, with the Browns All-Pro throwing up several air-balls in the process. Team Walton will start with a 4-0 lead.

Anderson Varejao defeats Myles Garrett in the Ruffles 4-Point Shooting Contest, earning $4,000 for the Thurgood Marshall College Fund!



Every shot made from behind the RIDGE 4-point line during the #RufflesCelebGame will generate an additional $4,000 for @tmcf_hbcu. pic.twitter.com/w2BQQt8Lkr — NBA (@NBA) February 19, 2022

7:15 p.m. He was not previously on the roster, but Browns running back Kareem Hunt will be playing for Team Walton tonight. Myles Garrett will suit up for Team 'Nique.

Myles Garrett introduced for the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game #3AllStar pic.twitter.com/0Ux0EzNUsw — Ben Axelrod (@BenAxelrod) February 19, 2022

7 p.m. It's time for the NBA Celebrity All-Star Game! Ben Axelrod gave us a preview earlier today, and will have updates from the Wolstein Center all evening.

Richard Jefferson, who's calling the game for ESPN tonight, introduced for the Celebrity Game wearing his Cavs championship ring and ring night jacket. — Ben Axelrod (@BenAxelrod) February 19, 2022

6:15 p.m. There was a great moment during the Live, Learn or Play center dedication earlier this afternoon. NBA legend Earvin "Magic" Johnson had some words of advice for Cavs guard (and 2022 All-Star) Darius Garland.

"Y'all gone have a long season," Johnson tells Garland in the clip. "And y'all got everything. That's the crazy thing. Every man is so young. That's what I like. Got a chance to keep this thing rolling."

5:50 p.m. More participants are walking the red carpet prior to the Celebrity Game. Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb stepped on first, followed by Browns defensive end Myles Garrett.

5:30 p.m. Two former Cavaliers who will be playing in tonight's Celebrity Game have made their way onto the red carpet. Former guard Daniel "Booby" Gibson brought his family with him.

Gibson's former Cavs teammate Anderson Varejao is also taking part in the Celebrity Game. The "Wild Thing" told 3News' David Kinder that he's looking forward to being back playing in "the city that I love."

5 p.m. - The red carpet is up and running at the Wolstein Center, site of tonight's Celebrity Game. Among those set to participate are Browns All-Pro Myles Garrett, singer Machine Gun Kelly, actress Tiffany Haddish, and Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb. Get a preview of the game here.

Check out the red carpet below:

2 p.m. - NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb, and many other celebrities are at Cudell Recreation Center to dedicate its 2,000th Live, Learn or Play center at the Cudell Recreation Center on the city's west side.

NBA legend Earvin "Magic" Johnson, Cavs All-Star Darius Garland are also on hand. Read more here.

10 a.m. - Those players participating in the Rising Stars game later tonight are out on the floor at the Wolstein Center getting in some practice. Among those participating are Cavs players Evan Mobley and Isaac Okoro.

Mobley spoke with reporters about being on center stage for All-Star Weekend. "I'm just trying to have fun. That's all. I just want to enjoy everything and take it all in."