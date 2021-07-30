Toledo's Littleson, Bowling Green's Turner to play in NBA Summer League

Spencer Littleson will play for the Pistons, while Justin Turner is set to play for the San Antonio Spurs.

NORTHWEST, Ohio — University of Toledo's Spencer Littleson and Bowling Green State University's Justin Turner has agreed to play in the NBA Summer League.

Littleson will play for the Detroit Pistons and Turner is set to play for the San Antonio Spurs.

Sources: Bowling Green's Justin Turner has agreed to play Summer League for the Spurs. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 30, 2021

Littleson, who led NCAA basketball in 3-pointers made last season, had a workout with the Pistons and Lakers leading up to the 2021 NBA Draft, but went undrafted after Thursday.

The Detroit Pistons have added former Toledo guard Spencer Littleson to their Summer League roster, a league source told @HoopsHype. Littleson led all NCAA players in 3-pointers made last season. — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) July 30, 2021

Turner became the Falcons' all-time leading scorer last season while finishing with 19 points per game in his final year.