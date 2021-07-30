Toledo's Littleson, Bowling Green's Turner to play in NBA Summer League

NORTHWEST, Ohio — University of Toledo's Spencer Littleson and Bowling Green State University's Justin Turner has agreed to play in the NBA Summer League.
Littleson will play for the Detroit Pistons and Turner is set to play for the San Antonio Spurs.
Littleson, who led NCAA basketball in 3-pointers made last season, had a workout with the Pistons and Lakers leading up to the 2021 NBA Draft, but went undrafted after Thursday.
Turner became the Falcons' all-time leading scorer last season while finishing with 19 points per game in his final year.
The NBA Summer League tips off Aug. 8 in Las Vegas.