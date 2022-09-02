Look: LeBron James returns to famous Sherwin-Williams banner ahead of NBA All-Star Game in Cleveland

The basketball legend's likeness graced the side of the building multiple times during his tenure with the Cavs.

CLEVELAND — The iconic banner on the side of the Sherwin-Williams headquarters has a new look, albeit with a familiar face playing a starring role.

With the NBA All-Star Game set to take place Dec. 10 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, LeBron James' likeness is once again gracing the streets of downtown Cleveland. The sports legend is joined by several other All-Stars like Kevin Durant and Giannis Antetokounmpo, with the caption reading "Basketball is never done."

Undoubtedly the greatest player in Cavaliers history, James' image was on the building in various Nike ads during his Cleveland tenures from 2003-10 and again from 2014-18. Such was his impact on the organization and the city (i.e. the 2016 NBA championship) that some wanted final iteration to remain even after he left for the Los Angeles. Lakers. Ultimately, however, it was taken down shortly after his departure.

With the space now available, the Cavs and Destination Cleveland took over and decided to change things up, first with an "All for The Land" mosaic featuring faces of residents in the image of one of the famous "Guardians of Traffic." This past year, a new banner emerged promoting unity among Northeast Ohioans, as well as the caption "For the Love, For The Land."