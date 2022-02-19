'A bunch of kids on their team that just seem like they want to play ball': LeBron James praises Cleveland Cavaliers after win vs. Lakers

Following the Cleveland Cavaliers' win vs. the Los Angeles Lakers, LeBron James had plenty of praise for his former team.

LOS ANGELES — While it's been more than four years since LeBron James left the Cleveland Cavaliers for the Los Angeles Lakers, the four-time NBA MVP has never been shy to weigh in on his former team.

And oftentimes, it creates headlines.

"I got in trouble last time for just giving an honest opinion," James told reporters with a smile on Sunday. "I got in trouble for that."

That, however, didn't stop the Akron, Ohio, native from sharing his thoughts on the current Cavs.

"I don't care, so I'll give another opinion," he said.

When it comes to Cleveland, James was quick to praise the Cavs' acquisition of three-time All-Star Donovan Mitchell in a blockbuster trade with the Utah Jazz. He also noted the success that Cleveland found last season, before faltering down the stretch and losing to the Brooklyn Nets and Atlanta Hawks in the NBA Play-In Tournament.

"Listen, they did a great job in the offseason of picking up a big-time player. Obviously, between them and [the] New York [Knicks], a lot of people were just looking to see who was going to get [the trade] done," James said. "I think we saw last year what team they could become. And obviously, with Evan [Mobley]'s injury and Darius [Garland]'s injury, they ended up slipping towards the end and having to play in the Play-In and we know what happened with that."

The 18-time All-Star didn't stop there, as he continued to praise the makeup of Cleveland's roster and coaching staff. It wasn't all compliments, however, as James also managed to sneak in a playful dig at his former teammate, 34-year-old Kevin Love.

"They have a really good team and a great coach and a bunch of kids on their team that just seem like they want to play ball," he said. "I'm looking at their roster and you don't really see too many guys all over social media showing off they got this and showing off they got that. Seems like a bunch of guys that just like coming to work and wanting to play ball. And that's definitely probably a joy for a coach and coaching staff like that. Just knowing you have a bunch of kids that just want to come in and play ball and then a grandpa who looks over everybody in Kevin Love. I mean, that's great."