Watch: LeBron James brings back chalk toss for NBA All-Star Game in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — As he prepared to take the court inside the arena he called home for 11 years of his career, LeBron James pulled out one of his oldest tricks.
Just before tip-off of the 2022 NBA All-Star Game in Cleveland, the four-time MVP made his way to the scorer's table a Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Once there, there was no question about what James was going to do, as he performed his signature chalk toss routine, which had been a staple during the Akron native's first stint as a member of the Cavaliers from 2003-2010.
While he's currently a member of the Los Angeles Lakers, James' return to Northeast Ohio has doubled as a homecoming for the four-time NBA champion. Speaking to reporters on Saturday, James said that he considered himself to be a third representative for Cleveland in Sunday's All-Star Game, along with Cavs point guard Darius Garland and center Jarrett Allen.
"Cleveland is very deserving of this platform and this moment," James said following the All-Star Game practice at Cleveland's Wolstein Center. "I mean, they've got two All-Stars of their own in DG and the big fella, Jarrett Allen. And they've got another guy in the All-Star Game, and that's me."
Later in the day, James also told Jason Lloyd of The Athletic that he hasn't ruled out a potential return to Cleveland.
“The door’s not closed on that,” James told Lloyd. “I’m not saying I’m coming back and playing, I don’t know. I don’t know what my future holds. I don’t even know when I’m free.”
James, for what it's worth, is currently scheduled to become a free agent following the 2022-23 NBA season.