Watch: LeBron James brings back chalk toss for NBA All-Star Game in Cleveland

LeBron James brought back his signature pre-game chalk toss for the NBA All-Star Game in Cleveland.

CLEVELAND — As he prepared to take the court inside the arena he called home for 11 years of his career, LeBron James pulled out one of his oldest tricks.

Just before tip-off of the 2022 NBA All-Star Game in Cleveland, the four-time MVP made his way to the scorer's table a Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Once there, there was no question about what James was going to do, as he performed his signature chalk toss routine, which had been a staple during the Akron native's first stint as a member of the Cavaliers from 2003-2010.

Chalk toss is back in The Land 👑 pic.twitter.com/a2RJmjgQ1S — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 21, 2022

While he's currently a member of the Los Angeles Lakers, James' return to Northeast Ohio has doubled as a homecoming for the four-time NBA champion. Speaking to reporters on Saturday, James said that he considered himself to be a third representative for Cleveland in Sunday's All-Star Game, along with Cavs point guard Darius Garland and center Jarrett Allen.

"Cleveland is very deserving of this platform and this moment," James said following the All-Star Game practice at Cleveland's Wolstein Center. "I mean, they've got two All-Stars of their own in DG and the big fella, Jarrett Allen. And they've got another guy in the All-Star Game, and that's me."

Later in the day, James also told Jason Lloyd of The Athletic that he hasn't ruled out a potential return to Cleveland.

“The door’s not closed on that,” James told Lloyd. “I’m not saying I’m coming back and playing, I don’t know. I don’t know what my future holds. I don’t even know when I’m free.”