Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving was fined $25,000 for his response to a heckling Cleveland Cavaliers fan on Monday.

Kyrie Irving's response to a heckling Cleveland Cavaliers fan garnered plenty of attention for the Brooklyn Nets guard.

But it also came at a cost.

On Thursday, the NBA announced that it has fined Irving $25,000 for directing obscene language toward a fan. The fine came as the result of a viral video clip, that showed the seven-time All-Star responding to comments from a Cleveland fan who was sitting courtside during the fourth quarter of the Cavs' 114-107 win over the Nets on Monday.

"I got y'all a championship and m-----f---ers still ungrateful," Irving, who played for Cleveland from 2011-2017, can be seen saying on the viral clip.

Irving's reply was an obvious reference to his game-winning 3-point shot vs. the Golden State Warriors in the 2016 NBA Finals, which gave the Cavs' their first NBA title and the city of Cleveland its first major sports championship since 1964. In the time since, however, the 29-year-old has become a polarizing figure for Cavs fans, after requesting -- and receiving -- a trade from Cleveland following the 2016-17 NBA season.

But while Irving was booed by Cavs fans during his first game back as a member of the Boston Celtics, he received an ovation in Cleveland last January when his former team honored him with a tribute video.

After that game, Irving spoke fondly of his time in Cleveland, where he began his career after being selected with the No. 1 pick in the 2011 NBA Draft.