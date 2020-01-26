CALABASAS, Calif. — NBA great Kobe Bryant and one of his four children died Sunday in a helicopter crash, according to reports by multiple media outlets. The crash killed a total of nine people, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Office.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department says the crash occurred in Calabasas, around 9:47 a.m. about 30 miles northwest of downtown Los Angeles. Los Angeles County fire officials said there were no survivors when the helicopter crashed.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said a flight manifest on the helicopter indicated there were nine people on the helicopter when it went down.

Kobe Bryant was 41 years old. Bryant and his daughter Gianna were among those killed. According to ESPN, the two were traveling to a basketball game with another player and parent when the crash happened.

RELATED: LeBron James reflects on relationship with Kobe Bryant one day before Bryant's death

Los Angeles officials held a press conference Sunday afternoon to give details on the crash. The department had earlier reported five people were killed in the crash - during the press conference they updated the number to nine people including the pilot. Authorities said they would not be identifying any of the victims until a coroner could confirm and next of kin could be identified.

The sheriff's department also reported that Federal Aviation Administration officials were on the scene of the crash Sunday afternoon and an investigation into the cause was underway.

Bryant was a mega-star in NBA history, considered among the sport’s all-time greats. He spent his entire 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers. Bryant was selected 13th overall in the 1996 Draft out of Lower Merion High School in the Philadelphia area.

The 18-time All-Star won five NBA titles with the Lakers and was the league’s 2008 MVP. He also earned two Olympic gold medals on Team USA.

RELATED: Celebrities, athletes and politicians react to the death of Kobe Bryant

The crash came a day after Laker LeBron James passed him on the league’s career scoring list. Bryant is now fourth with 33,643 points. He retired in 2016 after a farewell tour season, dropping 60 points in his last game.



Bryant won an Oscar in 2018 for his animated short "Dear Basketball"

The Orange County Register reported Sunday that Orange Coast College baseball coach John Altobelli was among the victims of the crash. Altobelli's assistant coach confirmed the death to the newspaper.

TMZ Sports broke the news of Bryant's death on Sunday morning. The Associated Press later confirmed the news.

News of Bryant's death spread quickly on social media with basketball players, celebrities, and others sharing their thoughts on the former player.

Here are some of the many highlights of Kobe Bryant’s career:

— 5-time NBA champion (2000-2002, 2009, 2010)

— 2-time NBA Finals Most Valuable Player (2009–2010)

— NBA MVP (2008)

— Academy Award winner for animated short film (2018)

— 18-time NBA All-Star (1998, 2000–2016)

— 4-time NBA All-Star Game MVP (2002, 2007, 2009, 2011)

— 11-time All-NBA First Team (2002–2004, 2006–2013)

— 2-time All-NBA Second Team (2000–2001)

— 2-time All-NBA Third Team (1999, 2005)

— 9-time NBA All-Defensive First Team (2000, 2003–2004, 2006–2011)

— 3-time NBA All-Defensive Second Team (2001–2002, 2012)

— 2-time NBA scoring champion (2006–2007)

— 2-time Olympic gold medalist (2008, 2012)

— NBA Slam Dunk Contest champion (1997)

— NBA All-Rookie Second Team (1997)

— Los Angeles Lakers all-time leading scorer (33,643 points)

Editor's note: A previous version of this story indicated that Bryant's oldest daughter was killed in the crash. It was his second-eldest daughter who was with him during the crash.