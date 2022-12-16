Donovan Mitchell scores 41, Cleveland Cavaliers rally to beat Indiana Pacers 118-112

The Cavaliers outscored the Pacers 35-18 in the final period, holding Indiana without a field goal in the final 5:42.

CLEVELAND — Donovan Mitchell scored 18 of his 41 points in the fourth quarter and the Cleveland Cavaliers rallied from a 13-point deficit to beat the Indiana Pacers 118-112 on Friday night.

Mitchell buried his eighth 3-pointer of the game with 3:41 remaining, putting Cleveland ahead for good at 112-110. Indiana had taken its largest lead earlier in the fourth at 103-90 on a 3-pointer by Aaron Nesmith.

Darius Garland had 20 points and 10 assists, and Evan Mobley finished with 16 points and nine assists for the Cavaliers. Mitchell has 11 games with at least five 3-pointers, ranking second in the league behind the 14 games of Golden State's Stephen Curry.

Rookie Bennedict Mathurin scored 22 points off the bench to lead Indiana, which has lost seven of its last 10. NBA assists leader Tyrese Haliburton had 17 points and 14 assists, and Myles Turner added 12 points and 11 rebounds.

It was Haliburton’s 17th double-double in 28 games. The Pacers shot 52.5% percent, but were held to 7 of 19 from the field in the fourth quarter.