Move over, Super Bowl: Cleveland ready to step into limelight with NBA All-Star Game

Businesses in Northeast Ohio are ready for the pomp and circumstance that the NBA All-Star Game Weekend is set to bring!

CLEVELAND — Move over, Super Bowl, Cleveland is ready for an All-Star Weekend!

Manager of Saucy Brew Works Alex Morales says that while the crowd from the Big Game is great, he's looking forward to the festivities and celebrations that next weekend will bring.

“I just hope everyone in this area, including us, can get their names out there and generate guests coming in each and every day," Morales told 3News' Lydia Esparra.

Sauce the City on the west side is another local establishment that saw business booming during Sunday's Super Bowl showdown between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals.

"A lot of take out, a lot of pizzas, a lot of chicken wings, a lot of chicken sandwiches, a lot of wings went out today," said Sauce the City owner Victor Searcy Jr. while discussing the recent rush of business the restaurant received.

Searcy Jr. too says he is looking forward to the All-star Game. His All-Star Chicken Sandwich will be featured inside Rocket Mortage Field House.

“We were down there a couple of days ago showing the chefs how to make a sandwich and make sure all the specs are ok," Searcy Jr. said.

Food and drinks are what visitors want.

Unfortunately, Saucy Brew Works applied for a liquor license extension and was denied like all the other restaurant bars. Despite the letdown, the owners say they still expect the All-Star Weekend to be a hit.