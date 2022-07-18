The Cleveland Cavaliers have unveiled their new uniforms, which they will begin wearing during the 2022-23 NBA season.

Example video title will go here for this video

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Cavaliers have a new look.

After announcing their new logos and color schemes last month, the Cavs have now unveiled the three new uniforms they will begin wearing during the 2022-23 season. Cleveland's new uniforms include sets in white, wine and black with accents of the team's new shade of metallic gold.

The team's "Association" jersey is white and features the team's new script "Cavs" logo with a metallic gold ball going through the V. The lettering and numbers are written in wine, with metallic gold strike-through accents reminiscent of the team's jersey design from the mid-to-late 1990s.

Cleveland's "Icon" jersey is wine, with "Cleveland" written across the chest. The metallic gold lettering and numbers feature wine accents.

Meanwhile, the Cavs' "Statement" jersey is black and features the Cavs' signature C logo on the chest. As a part of the team's new scheme, black has replaced navy as its third primary color.

The shorts for each uniform feature an enlarged logo on the left leg. The white and wine uniforms will feature the signature C logo on the shorts, while the black uniform features the script Cavs.

You can see a detailed look at the Cavs' new uniforms in the slideshow below.

Cleveland Cavaliers unveil new uniforms for 2022-23 season 1/8

2/8

3/8

4/8

5/8

6/8

7/8

8/8 1 / 8

The Cavs' new uniforms don't feature any trim on the collars or armpits, keeping in line with the minimalist approach that the franchise has taken with its latest identity overhaul. As a part of their rebrand, which was led by the team's creative director and internationally renowned artist Daniel Arsham, the Cavs updated their signature 'C' logo with a more simplistic gold drop shadow than its previous iteration.

“We wanted to put our players in a uniform that would make them feel strong, confident and proud to represent this new chapter of Cavaliers basketball,” said Arsham. “It’s a very clean, reductive, modern design that pays homage to all of the players and fans that have been a part of our team’s remarkable journey in becoming who we are today.”