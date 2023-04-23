Cleveland Cavaliers vs. New York Knicks Game 4 NBA Playoffs: Preview, point spread, how to watch

CLEVELAND — Following a 99-79 loss against the New York Knicks, the Cleveland Cavaliers are looking to get their first road win of the 2023 NBA Playoffs as the two teams meet for a Game 4 contest.
SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top local and national headlines sent to your email inbox each weekday morning with 3News to GO! newsletter
What follows is everything you need to know about the Cavs' Game 4 matchup as Cleveland looks to even out the series at 2-2.
- Date: Sunday, April 23
- Time: 1 p.m.
- Location: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
- TV Channel: ABC
- Radio: WTAM/ WNZN
- Betting line: Knicks -2.5
- Over-under point total: 205.5
- Series odds: Knicks -190, Cavs +160
Series schedule:
- Game 1: Saturday, April 15: Knicks 101, Cavaliers 97
- Game 2: Tuesday, April 18: Cavs 107, Knicks 90
- Game 3: Friday, April 21, Knicks 99, Cavs 79
- Game 4: Sunday, April 23, 1 p.m. ET at New York (ABC)
- Game 5: Wednesday, April 26 at Cleveland (time TBD)
- Game 6 (if necessary): Friday, April 28 at New York (time TBD)
- Game 7 (if necessary): Sunday, April 30 at Cleveland (time TBD)
Preview:
The Cleveland Cavaliers are looking to bounce back after only tallying 79 points in Friday's loss, a season-low for any NBA team this season.
Sunday proves to be a must-win game for the Cavs as they look to even out the series 2-2, before heading back to Cleveland for Game 5 on Wednesday. With a win, the Cavs can put their poor offensive performance behind them and look ahead to the future.
In order to do so, the Cavs will need to crack through the Knicks' strong defense that held them to just 21.2 percent shooting from beyond the arc and 38.8 perfect from the field on Friday. The key to success for the Cavs will be getting off to a fast offensive start as well as limiting the number of turnovers, which severely impacted the turnout of Game 3.