Cleveland Cavaliers vs. New York Knicks Game 4 NBA Playoffs: Preview, point spread, how to watch

The Cleveland Cavaliers will face the New York Knicks in Game 4 of the first round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs on Sunday.

CLEVELAND — Following a 99-79 loss against the New York Knicks, the Cleveland Cavaliers are looking to get their first road win of the 2023 NBA Playoffs as the two teams meet for a Game 4 contest.

What follows is everything you need to know about the Cavs' Game 4 matchup as Cleveland looks to even out the series at 2-2.

Date: Sunday, April 23

Time: 1 p.m.

Location: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

TV Channel: ABC

Radio: WTAM/ WNZN

Betting line: Knicks -2.5

Over-under point total: 205.5

Series odds: Knicks -190, Cavs +160

Series schedule:

Game 1: Saturday, April 15: Knicks 101, Cavaliers 97

Game 2: Tuesday, April 18: Cavs 107, Knicks 90

Game 3: Friday, April 21, Knicks 99, Cavs 79

Game 4: Sunday, April 23, 1 p.m. ET at New York (ABC)

Game 5: Wednesday, April 26 at Cleveland (time TBD)

Game 6 (if necessary): Friday, April 28 at New York (time TBD)

Game 7 (if necessary): Sunday, April 30 at Cleveland (time TBD)

Preview:

The Cleveland Cavaliers are looking to bounce back after only tallying 79 points in Friday's loss, a season-low for any NBA team this season.

Sunday proves to be a must-win game for the Cavs as they look to even out the series 2-2, before heading back to Cleveland for Game 5 on Wednesday. With a win, the Cavs can put their poor offensive performance behind them and look ahead to the future.

In order to do so, the Cavs will need to crack through the Knicks' strong defense that held them to just 21.2 percent shooting from beyond the arc and 38.8 perfect from the field on Friday. The key to success for the Cavs will be getting off to a fast offensive start as well as limiting the number of turnovers, which severely impacted the turnout of Game 3.

