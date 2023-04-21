Cleveland Cavaliers 2023 NBA playoffs fan guide

The Cleveland Cavaliers will host the New York Knicks in Game 1 of the NBA Playoffs on Saturday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

CLEVELAND — It is time to Let 'Em Know.

As the Cleveland Cavaliers prepare to host the New York Knicks in Game 1 of the NBA Playoffs on Saturday, 3News has compiled a guide of where all the fun and festivities will be happening across downtown Cleveland.

Round 1 Schedule

Game 1: Saturday, April 15 at 6 p.m. Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse TICKETS

Saturday, April 15 at 6 p.m. Game 2: Tuesday, April 18 at 7:30 p.m. Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse TICKETS

The giveaway t-shirts for the Cavs' first two playoff games pic.twitter.com/Hcp0F1FKGF — Ben Axelrod (@BenAxelrod) April 10, 2023

Game 3: Friday, April 21 at 8:30 p.m. Madison Square Garden Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse Watch Party TICKETS

Friday, April 21 at 8:30 p.m. Game 4: Sunday, April 23 at 1 p.m. Madison Square Garden Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse Watch Party TICKETS

Sunday, April 23 at 1 p.m. Game 5 (if necessary): Wednesday, April 26 Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Wednesday, April 26 Game 6 (if necessary): Friday, April 28 Madison Square Garden

Friday, April 28 Game 7 (if necessary): Sunday, April 30 Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Where to watch

Game 1: Bally Sports Ohio and ESPN

Bally Sports Ohio and ESPN Game 2: TNT

TNT Games 3 and 4: ABC

Past playoff history

This will be the fourth postseason meeting between the Cavaliers and the "Knickerbockers," with New York winning all three of the previous series with a combined 8-1 record. The first matchup occurred way back in 1978, when the legendary Bob McAdoo led the fifth-seeded Knicks to a two-game series sweep in the first round.

The two squads then face off back-to-back years in 1995 and '96, with 3-seed New York taking the first best-of-five series 3-1 and then sweeping 4-seed Cleveland a year later. Hall of Famer Patrick Ewing averaged 18.4 points and 10.4 rebounds across all seven games.

Cavs Tailgate at Tower City

Everyone is invited to join in on the fun and festivities for a free indoor tailgate at Tower City Center before each home game.

The time of the tailgate will vary for each game:

Saturday, April 15 at 3 p.m.

Tuesday, April 18 at 4:30 p.m.

At the tailgate, fans of all ages can enjoy the following:

Get game day ready with Cavs-inspired face paint and temporary tattoos while enjoying music and interactive photo opportunities

Watch performances by the CAVS Entertainment teams

Mingle at the exclusive Cavs United members lounge

Shop the Cavaliers Team Shop on level two at Tower City for the latest official Cavs playoff gear

Grab a bite to eat from various food vendors on site

Beer, spirits and soft drinks will also be available

Win great giveaways and prizes

Road game watch parties

As the Cavs head on the road for Games 3 and 4, Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse will play host to Cavs fans for the Official Cavaliers Watch Party. The game will be broadcasted on the humongotron video scoreboard. Tickets for the watch parties are $5 and are on sale HERE.

Cavs in-arena host Ahmaad Crump along with mascots Moondog and Sir CC will be in the House to get everyone pumped up to cheer on the Cavs!

Fans of all ages will enjoy a game-like experience with player introduction videos, HUMONGOTRON flames, entertainment team performances and t-shirt tosses.

Fans will have the opportunity to participate in basketball skills challenges and free throws on the Cavaliers home court during pre-game. There will be photo opportunities, interactive games, and fun-filled activities available to enjoy through the end of halftime

Fanfare locations on the street level concourse will feature fan-favorite game day food and beverages

Cavs Playoff Bar Network

If you don't have a ticket to the game, there is no need to worry. During all the Cavs playoff games, fans are invited to cheer on the team at one of 20 bars throughout Northeast Ohio, serving as the Cavs Playoff Bar Network.

Here is a list of all the bars participating in downtown Cleveland and Lakewood:

Clevelander

Whistle & Keg

Buffalo Wild Wings

Harry Buffalo (Cleveland)

Dive Bar

The Ivy

Flannery's

Pizza 216

Wild Eagle

McCarthy's

Barley House

Gillespie's Map Room

Winking Lizard

City Tap

Headliners

Merry Arts

Around The Corner

Lakewood Truck Park

Game On

Harry Buffalo (Lakewood)

2023 Playoff Collection

If you are looking to rock some new gear during the playoffs, the 2023 Playoff Collection is now available at the Cavs team shop inside Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse as well as online HERE.

