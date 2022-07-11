Cleveland Cavaliers continue to climb NBA's Power Rankings, now rank #2 behind Milwaukee Bucks

Eight straight wins have propelled the Cavs from early season feel-good story, into bonafide Eastern Conference contenders in the eyes of many.

CLEVELAND — The storybook start to the 2022-23 season for the Cleveland Cavaliers hasn't shown any signs of stopping as the NBA heads into its fourth week of play.

Last week saw Cleveland sitting in the #3 position in the official NBA power rankings behind the undefeated Milwaukee Bucks and Western Conference powerhouse Phoenix Suns.

The Cavs, led by way-too-early MVP candidate Donovan Mitchell, put together three impressive victories.

Cleveland/Boston part two saw the Cavs pull away in overtime in Darius Garland's return to the court. Friday's contest with the Pistons showed off the impressive depth of the Cavalier roster dispatching Detroit 112-88 with Garland and Mitchell resting. Sunday was an exorcism of sorts seeing a Cavs victory against a LeBron James led team for the first time since Baron Davis and Alonzo Gee were patrolling the floors in wine and gold.

The Cavaliers now sit at the top of the mountain with the still unbeaten Milwaukee Bucks at #2 in this week's NBA Power Rankings.

The Cavaliers have won 8-straight to move up to No. 2, while the unbeaten Bucks hold on at the top in this week's https://t.co/Pqxh2ExSNm Power Rankings!



📊 https://t.co/1fYfVaJMJx pic.twitter.com/I65wzYUvfw — NBA (@NBA) November 7, 2022

If last year was the "feel good story" for the Cavs, this year is "the arrival".

After Sunday's win against the Lakers, LeBron took to the podium after the game to praise Cleveland's roster, coaching staff and culture.