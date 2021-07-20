Cleveland Cavaliers fans react to selection of Evan Mobley with No. 3 overall draft pick

CLEVELAND — The Cavaliers have selected USC center Evan Mobley with the No. 3 pick in Thursday's NBA Draft, and so far the reaction appears to be positive.
At the team's official 2021 NBA Draft watch party at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, cheers rose from the stands as Commissioner Adam Silver announced Mobley's name. The 20-year-old was seen by many as the favorite to be selected and one of the top players in this year's class.
We also asked fans for their opinions. Most were happy with the pick, with some even going as far as to compare him to Lakers star Anthony Davis.
On social media, the reaction was equally positive, with some of Mobley's new teammates even welcoming him to "The Land."
Check out some more tweets from fans, celebs and analysts alike!
