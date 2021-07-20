Cleveland Cavaliers fans react to selection of Evan Mobley with No. 3 overall draft pick

It was the highest the Cavs have selected since 2014.

CLEVELAND — The Cavaliers have selected USC center Evan Mobley with the No. 3 pick in Thursday's NBA Draft, and so far the reaction appears to be positive.

At the team's official 2021 NBA Draft watch party at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, cheers rose from the stands as Commissioner Adam Silver announced Mobley's name. The 20-year-old was seen by many as the favorite to be selected and one of the top players in this year's class.

We also asked fans for their opinions. Most were happy with the pick, with some even going as far as to compare him to Lakers star Anthony Davis.

On social media, the reaction was equally positive, with some of Mobley's new teammates even welcoming him to "The Land."

Check out some more tweets from fans, celebs and analysts alike!

GPS says it’s my turn 💯 pic.twitter.com/p60ZWyjiQA — Evan Mobley (@evanmobley) July 30, 2021

Cleveland has so many reasons to be excited about Evan Mobley



A seven-footer with the real potential do to everything on both ends of the floor



Prospects like this don't enter the NBA Draft every year ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ pic.twitter.com/Nti2DXfaNP — Tony Pesta (@Tony_Pesta) July 24, 2021

I’m just here to be the best player, the best person I can be for the Cleveland Cavaliers.”



Evan Mobley’s opening statement. — Evan d’Amarell (@AmNotEvan) July 30, 2021

Kendrick Perkins just compared Evan Mobley to a "modern day Bill Russell"



LET'S GO!!!! — Ben Axelrod (@BenAxelrod) July 30, 2021

Wine & Gold Skylines in Cleveland, OH



Welcome to The Land, Evan Mobley! pic.twitter.com/rwOyvg39GI — Gabe Wasylko (@GabeWasylko) July 30, 2021

Congrats Cavs & Welcome to the Land Evan Mobley 🏀 U Matter Go Cavs — Bernie Kosar (@BernieKosarQB) July 30, 2021

Evan Mobley is legitimately awesome value at the 3rd pick. He is absolutely special. The Cavs have a very good young core. — Jackson Frank (@jackfrank_jjf) July 30, 2021