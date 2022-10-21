Cleveland Cavaliers: What's new at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse for 2022-23 season

The Cavs are set to take on the Washington Wizards at 7 p.m. on Sunday.

CLEVELAND — Get ready to Let Em' Know because basketball is back in Cleveland!

The Cleveland Cavaliers will return to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Sunday, Oct. 23, for their 2022-23 home opener.

The Cavs are set to take on the Washington Wizards at 7 p.m.

If you want to attend the home opener and haven't gotten tickets yet, don't worry. Tickets are still available for Sunday's game and can be purchased HERE.

All fans in attendance will receive a Let Em' Know T-shirt, as well as a Let Em' Know rally towel.

Sunday will mark Donovan Mitchell's first home game in Cleveland since being acquired in a blockbuster trade from the Utah Jazz during the off-season.

On Friday morning, 3News' Austin Love took a trip to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse to catch up with Cav's mascot Sir C.C. and on-court host Ahmaad Crump.

As fans prepare to head to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, they can also look forward to some new improvements.

Cavaliers Team Shop

The Cleveland Cavaliers Team Shop is currently being renovated and will be opened around February. The Cavs plan on creating a satellite team shop location in the near future. In the meantime, there will be team shop stands in the following areas:

Street Level Concourse Portals 1, 7, 12 and 16 Northwest Atrium, near the Cavs Championship Court Wall Northeast Atrium, near the Cleveland-Cliffs Entrance

Huntington Club Level Portal 41

FirstEnergy Loudville Portal 60 Portal 76, near the Budweiser Brew House



P St. Market Café

A brand-new food and drink option will debut during the home opener. The café is a play on Pearl Street Wine Market and Café in Ohio City. Food options will range from Flying Fig classics like the turkey sandwich and corned beef reuben to tomato bisque with grilled cheese and a signature P St. house salad.

