On Tuesday, the Cleveland Cavaliers will learn where they'll be picking in the 2019 NBA Draft.

We now know who will be coaching whichever player they pick.

WKYC Sports has confirmed the Cavs have hired Michigan's John Beilein to fill their head coaching vacancy. Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Beilein has agreed to a 5-year deal with the team.

In 12 seasons in Ann Arbor, the 66-year-old Beilein has developed a reputation for being one of college basketball's top coaches, amassing a 278-150 record, two Final Four appearances and a pair of Big Ten regular season championships. Prior to his time at Michigan, he coached at West Virginia, Richmond, Canisius, Le Moyne, Nazareth and Erie CC.

Although his 40-year career is devoid of any NBA experience, the Burt, New York, native has coached multiple future pro players, including Tim Hardaway Jr., Trey Burke, Glenn Robinson III, Nik Stauskas and Caris LeVert. Monday marked the first day in which Beilein had been publicly linked to Cleveland's head coaching vacancy, which was created last month when the Cavs and Larry Drew mutually agreed to part ways following a 19-63 season.

Prior to Beilein's hiring, Cleveland had largely focused its head coaching search on assistant coaches across the NBA. Candidates to interview with the Cavs included Dallas Mavericks assistant Jamahl Mosley, Utah Jazz assistant Alex Jensen, former Memphis Grizzlies coach J.B. Bickerstaff, San Antonio Spurs coach Ettore Messina and Denver Nuggets assistant Wes Unseld Jr. among others.

With their head coaching search seemingly wrapped up, the Cavs will now turn their attention toward Tuesday night's NBA Draft Lottery, where they are one of three teams to possess the best odds possible of landing the No. 1 overall pick.