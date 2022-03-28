Cleveland Cavaliers F Dean Wade out for remainder of season after knee surgery

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Dean Wade will miss the remainder of the season after undergoing knee surgery.

CLEVELAND — As the Cleveland Cavaliers continue to fight to secure a playoff spot, they'll be without a member of their starting lineup for the rest of the season.

On Monday, the Cavs announced that forward Dean Wade has undergone surgery to repair ongoing issues with the meniscus in his right knee. As a result of the procedure, the 25-year-old will miss the remainder of the 2021-22 season and any potential postseason games.

Having missed Cleveland's last seven games, Wade last appeared for the Cavs in their March 12 loss to the Chicago Bulls. On the season, the 6-foot-9 forward has appeared in 51 games (28 starts), averaging 5.3 points on 45.6 percent shooting (35.9 percent from 3-point range) and 2.9 rebounds in 19.2 minutes per game.

With All-Star center Jarrett Allen out with a finger fracture, Wade had allowed Cleveland to maintain a size advantage in its starting lineup as he started alongside Evan Mobley and Lauri Markkanen. But with Wade out and Allen still recovering from his injury, Cleveland has deployed a more traditional starting lineup a trio of guards in Darius Garland, Caris LeVert and Isaac Okoro along with Mobley and Markkanen in the frontcourt.

The results for the Cavs have hardly been ideal, with Cleveland having lost its last three games and six of its last 10 games since Allen first suffered his injury.