Cleveland Cavaliers dedicate 2022-23 season to Dan Gilbert's son Nick, individuals affected by neurofibromatosis

'This season, we're using the Cavs platform to raise awareness of NF and the millions who are impacted by this disease.'

The Cavaliers have announced a partnership and campaign with NF Forward and the Children's Tumor Foundation to honor owner Dan Gilbert's 26-year-old son Nick Gilbert and individuals impacted by neurofibromatosis (NF) this season.

Nick is no stranger to Cavs fans. In 2011, Nick became the team's "good luck charm" when he represented the team at the 2011 NBA Draft Lottery. His heartwarming quote "What's not to like?" became the stuff of legend when Cleveland wound up with the No. 1 overall pick, which would later become eventual 2016 Finals hero Kyrie Irving.

Nick has since gone on to represent the Cavaliers at five more draft lotteries, most recently in 2019 when the club got the fifth pick they would use to select future All-Star Darius Garland. Over the years, Nick has continued his battle against neurofibromatosis, but the past year has been challenging, as he faced multiple surgeries which left him hospitalized for more than a month.

Throughout the 2022-23 NBA season, the Cavs will raise awareness and money for NF research during the Bow Tie campaign. The goal is to show support to Nick Gilbert and millions of others across the world affected by NF.

"We want to give a special thanks to Cleveland fans for always embracing Nick and showing him support and love over the years,” said Cavaliers Chairman Dan Gilbert. “This season, we’re using the Cavs platform to raise awareness of NF and the millions who are impacted by this disease. While there’s currently no cure, we hope to help support cutting-edge research through our efforts. So, as you cheer on the Cavs this season, we ask that you keep Nick and all those fighting NF in your hearts."

Cav's players will wear a bow tie emblem on their warm-up jackets this season, while broadcasters, coaches, and front office members will wear lapel pins of the symbol. The bow tie symbolizes "the strength and courage that Nick and all those impacted by the disease display each and every day," according to Cleveland Cavaliers officials.