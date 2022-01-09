Report: Cleveland Cavaliers acquire All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell from Utah Jazz

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Cleveland Cavaliers have acquired All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell.

CLEVELAND — Coming off a breakthrough season, the Cleveland Cavaliers have added another All-Star. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Cavs have acquired guard Donovan Mitchell from the Utah Jazz.

Per Wojnarowski, Cleveland will send Utah three unprotected first-round picks and two pick swaps as a part of the deal. Additional details remain unknown.

A three-time All-Star, the 25-year-old Mitchell is considered one of the best young players in the NBA. Through his first five seasons in the league, the 6-foot-1 guard has averaged 23.9 points on .441 percent shooting (.361 from 3-point range), 4.5 assists and 4.2 rebounds.