On Tuesday, the Cleveland Cavaliers will learn where they'll be picking in the 2019 NBA Draft.

We now know who will be coaching whichever player they pick.

Shortly after noon on Monday, the Cavs announced the hiring of John Beilein as their new head coach. Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Cleveland has signed the former Michigan head coach to a 5-year deal.

“We could not be more thrilled to name John Beilein as the new coach of the Cleveland Cavaliers,” Cavs owner Dan Gilbert said in a statement. “First, John is a great human being. He cares deeply about his players and others who work for him and around him. He defines the words class, integrity and character. He is a tireless worker who obsesses about finding better ways and the inches that will help his team and the organization grow. John is a brilliant basketball mind and last but not least, John Beilein is a winner."

Michigan head coach John Beilein directs his team during a practice session for the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Friday, March 30, 2018, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

AP

In 12 seasons in Ann Arbor, the 66-year-old Beilein has developed a reputation for being one of college basketball's top coaches, amassing a 278-150 record, two Final Four appearances and a pair of Big Ten regular season championships. Prior to his time at Michigan, he coached at West Virginia, Richmond, Canisius, Le Moyne, Nazareth and Erie CC.

Although his 40-year career is devoid of any NBA experience, the Burt, New York, native has coached multiple future pro players, including Tim Hardaway Jr., Trey Burke, Glenn Robinson III, Nik Stauskas and Caris LeVert. Monday marked the first day in which Beilein had been publicly linked to Cleveland's head coaching vacancy, which was created last month when the Cavs and Larry Drew mutually agreed to part ways following a 19-63 season.

“I love the position the team is in to build and grow and this was something I felt was the perfect fit for me," Beilein said in a statement. "With hard work and dedication by all of us, we will grow this team day by day and reinforce a culture of success that sustains itself with strong core values. Cleveland is a great city with amazing fans and I am really looking forward to calling Cleveland home for years to come.”

Michigan head coach John Beilein gestures from the sidelines during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Indiana, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

AP

Prior to Beilein's hiring, Cleveland had largely focused its head coaching search on assistant coaches across the NBA. Candidates to interview with the Cavs included Dallas Mavericks assistant Jamahl Mosley, Utah Jazz assistant Alex Jensen, former Memphis Grizzlies coach J.B. Bickerstaff, San Antonio Spurs coach Ettore Messina and Denver Nuggets assistant Wes Unseld Jr. among others.

“We conducted a deep and thorough search to find the best possible candidate for the next head coach of the Cleveland Cavaliers. We interviewed several strong and talented candidates who, no doubt, will get an opportunity to become an NBA head coach somewhere down the line,” Cavs general manager Koby Altman said. “Following the end of those interviews, it became clear to us that Coach Beilein was the right choice and best fit for our franchise. John is one of the most accomplished and innovative basketball minds and leaders in the entire game. He has a unique ability to create an outstanding culture that will promote the development of young players and provide a solid structure to the entire program; not to mention the fact that John Beilein wins everywhere he goes."

With their head coaching search seemingly wrapped up, the Cavs will now turn their attention toward Tuesday night's NBA Draft Lottery, where they are one of three teams to possess the best odds possible of landing the No. 1 overall pick.